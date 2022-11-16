It could be called an out-of-body educational experience for the University of Charleston's student body.
Propelled through a partnership with Colorado-based Perspectus Inc. formed earlier this year, UC has introduced a dedicated Virtual Reality laboratory on its campus, to redefine -- and revolutionize -- students' grasp and understanding of human anatomy, physiology and radiology in their courses and the careers they may pursue thereafter.
Specifically, UC students will now be able to don sophisticated, goggled headsets and examine anatomy through 3D techniques in the VR Education Laboratory. The 3D technology enables its users to upload, volumize and manipulate anatomical structures, view them from various angles and enlarge and in other ways "tweak" them for closer inspection and comprehension. Through the images provided by the technology, layers of muscle, blood vessels and bones can be added, removed, marked and shaded to distinguish their interconnected parts. Users can also render images such as an MRI or CT scans to view them in three dimensions.
Headquartered in Fort Collins, Perspectus is a virtual and mixed reality technology firm which offers its patented software platform to provide VR technology and solutions to higher-education, health-care and commercial users around the world.
Perspectus tested its VR 3D program at Colorado State University in 2020, and, by its conclusion, was able to increase understanding of spatial relationships and anatomical systems for 87% of CSU students, according to the firm.
A Perspectus case study also states that the 3D technology benefits patients as well, enhancing their understanding of the treatments they will be receiving. According to the case study, more than 80% of participating patients ranked VR as their preferred tool over current methods and said VR increased their level of understanding dramatically. The trial took place on the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo.,
“We are excited to offer virtual reality technology to enhance student learning,” University of Charleston President Marty Roth said in a Nov. 10 release from the school. “As soon as we experienced the Perspectus demo, we knew this would be a game changer for core courses like Anatomy and Physiology, and in specialized health-care programs like Nursing, Radiology and Physician Assistant. The three-dimensional, highly customizable imaging dramatically enhances students’ depth of understanding.
"And we can work with our hospital and other health-care partner organizations to integrate content students will see in their clinical rotations, externships and other applied learning settings, thereby providing better career preparation,” Roth added.
Construction of UC's VR lab was completed in August, with a soft launch undertaken earlier this fall. The laboratory includes 30 high-powered computers with high-resolution headsets to access the Perspectus VR technology.
By spring, the lab will be used by UC Biology, Radiologic Science, Nursing, and Physician Assistant programs, among others.
“No matter how accurate a textbook or digital image is, there will always be a breakdown in communication and understanding when students are shown two-dimensional versions of three-dimensional structures. Perspectus VR solves this problem by showing images as they appear in nature -- eliminating the need to translate the data,” Perspectus Chief Operating Officer Erick Miranda said in the UC release.
“We are continually exploring the latest technological innovations that can enhance student learning and move our students to the forefront of their area of study,” University of Charleston Chief Information Officer Scott Terry said. “With this new VR lab, we’re not only helping our students build the critical reasoning necessary to provide quality care, we’re preparing them for a future where technology will improve the access to and quality of healthcare and medicine.”
For more information about Perspectus and its medical education technology and services, visit www.perspectustech.com.
VR in the medical landscape and on the horizon
In a July 7 article on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website, Chamber Technology Engagement Center Director of Communications Diya Li enumerated some of the innovations and improvements emerging through next-generation VR technology. Among them:
• Improving Surgical Efficiency. Li cited George Washington University's use of an an advanced VR tool for neurosurgery and thoracic surgery. The VR technology permits surgeons to explore their patients' brains and bodies virtually before undertaking a procedure. "The result is improved surgical efficiency and situation awareness," Li said.
She also cited a Harvard Business Review study that said VR training improved participants’ overall surgical performance more than twofold, compared with traditional methods.
UConn Health is using VR for its orthopedic surgery residents. Along with providing them virtual practice, the technology saves time and money, replacing the need for cadavers.
• Increasing Empathy. VR simulations -- for conditions such as Parkinson's disease and dementia -- are being used at some hospitals to allow doctors to better understand what their patients are going through physically, mentally and emotionally.
• Diminishing Pain. Li said that Cedars-Sinai Hospital has found that a VR experience can reduce pain by 24% or more. VR applications can also be used to help women in labor and patients in acute and chronic pain. "Often, virtual reality treatment can reduce or remove the need for pharmaceutical therapies," Li wrote.
• Enhancing Physical Therapy Treatments. Li also said VR has proved to be effective in physical rehabilitation treatments. Motion-enabled games can reproduce physical movements and add patient motivation for exercises.
• Improving Memory and Cognitive Functions. VR technology is being used by some startup companies to assist seniors in improving their memory and cognitive function, rehab therapy and socialization outcomes. Li cited studies showing VR intervention can improve cognitive and motor function in older adults with mild cognitive impairment or dementia.
"In cognitive rehabilitation efforts, including for diseases like multiple sclerosis and spatial deficits after stroke, studies have found that VR could strengthen the effects of traditional therapies by increasing sensory input and promoting multisensory integration and processing," Li added.
• Treating Mental Health. Li said VR is also proving beneficial for patients dealing with anxiety and trauma, through strategies such as virtual exposure therapy (confronting a phobia or traumatic memory through virtual reconditioning scenarios, basically).
"The medical applications of Virtual Reality are myriad," Li concludes in her article, "and researchers continue to discover new ways to leverage the technology to augment health-care and deliver more effective treatments for patients. VR is rapidly advancing, with a compounding annual growth rate of 30.3%. It stands at the precipice of penetrating and transforming many industries, and we all stand to benefit."