20220202 incometax 02.jpg
Volunteer Jesten Richardson, left, assists Craig Warner as he prepares to file his taxes using United Way of the River Cities’ free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on Feb. 1 at the Barboursville Public Library. The United Way is looking for volunteers to help with the program this year.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of the River Cities didn’t have any problem getting volunteers to work for its tax assistance program.

“Before the pandemic, we would have around 80 volunteers to help us with our VITA program, and we are hoping to get our volunteer numbers for this program back to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Carol Bailey, the organization’s executive director. “We need a minimum of 50 to 60 to have enough for our 12 sites this year. I am encouraging everyone who can help to volunteer. Volunteering makes a difference for individuals, families and communities.”

