Volunteer Jesten Richardson, left, assists Craig Warner as he prepares to file his taxes using United Way of the River Cities’ free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on Feb. 1 at the Barboursville Public Library. The United Way is looking for volunteers to help with the program this year.
HUNTINGTON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of the River Cities didn’t have any problem getting volunteers to work for its tax assistance program.
“Before the pandemic, we would have around 80 volunteers to help us with our VITA program, and we are hoping to get our volunteer numbers for this program back to pre-pandemic numbers,” said Carol Bailey, the organization’s executive director. “We need a minimum of 50 to 60 to have enough for our 12 sites this year. I am encouraging everyone who can help to volunteer. Volunteering makes a difference for individuals, families and communities.”
VITA, which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, offers free tax help to low-income households that generally are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, people with disabilities or the elderly. The program continues to grow as more low-income families and individuals need help in preparing their income tax returns, Bailey said.
“It can be a veteran, a young person, a married couple or anyone that is considered low-income, which was under $73,000 in income last year,” Bailey said. “We haven’t received the guidelines from the IRS for this year, but should have that information soon.”
Bailey says the United Way needs volunteers to become IRS-certified tax preparers, intakers and greeters.
“No experience is required,” she said. “We provide all the training and necessary equipment.”
The training includes a standard conduct and ethics curriculum provided by the Internal Revenue Service. Previous certified tax preparers do not have to go through the training again.
“New and returning tax preparers go through a daylong training session at our office on rule and tax credit changes, and things like that,” Bailey said. “If an individual is interested, we can also provide the training outside the office and someone can volunteer at any point during the tax season.”
This year’s VITA program will begin scheduling appointments for tax preparation Jan. 17, 2023.
“This program operates by appointments only,” Bailey said. “We do not do complicated tax returns.”