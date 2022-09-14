Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

RACINE, W.Va. — Of course Jesse Williams was here.

Still standing after a 34-year mining career and five denied attempts to get black lung benefits, Williams, 80, of Wharton, West Virginia, has been coming to the United Mine Workers of America’s Labor Day picnics as long as he can remember.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you