HUNTINGTON — The union representing more than 900 local workers who walked off the job last Wednesday to begin a strike said late last week it was getting “horrific” reports from inside Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“We have 1,200 members inside that hospital, and let me read some of the stories from the inside,” said Joyce Gibson, an officer with Service Employees International Union District 1199, during a news conference at 17th Street and Franklin Avenue just behind the hospital Friday afternoon. “In the hospital last night, we had a ‘scab’ taken out of here in handcuffs for beating his girlfriend in a patient’s room.”
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington police officers were called to the hospital and advised of a possible domestic incident. In the complaint, a woman told police her boyfriend had physically assaulted her Thursday afternoon before the start of their shift at the hospital and that a first incident had occurred at a motel at Winfield in Putnam County. The woman told police the suspect also assaulted her at the hospital in the early morning hours of Thursday, sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., when they were walking back into the hospital from the parking garage.
The woman told police the suspect struck her in the back of the head with a closed fist. She said the man accused her of cheating on him and while they were cleaning a patient’s room he bit her ear. The man was taken into custody and arrested on the misdemeanor charge, then transported to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The 28-year-old Alabama man was arraigned in both Cabell and Putnam counties and is being held on a $5,000 bond in Cabell County and a $10,000 bond in Putnam County.
The Herald-Dispatch typically does not name defendants charged with misdemeanors.
Tim Martin, chief operating officer for Cabell Huntington Hospital, sent a statement Friday afternoon.
“An individual was accused of domestic incidents, unrelated to patient care. The victim reported the incidents to hospital security, who followed established hospital protocols and contacted local authorities immediately. The individual will no longer perform any work for and has been permanently removed from the hospital,” Martin’s statement read.
Martin also said in his statement that “all temporary staff have completed appropriate medical and criminal background screenings.” However, he would not answer direct questions about how many workers were hired and where they came from.
Martin also said, “Management has not received any reports from employees regarding fears related to temporary staff.”
Martin added that the hospital respects the rights of its service employees to engage in a strike, but the hospital welcomes any members of the service unit who want to return to work.
“In addition, the Hospital has been in regular contact with the federal mediation and conciliation service and remains willing to resume bargaining,” Martin said in the statement.
Gibson and other union officials said reports from union members inside the hospital raise serious safety and health concerns. The union says trash is piling up in hallways, rooms are not being cleaned, security protocols are being ignored, COVID-19 protocols are being broken and contracted workers are being given access to patients’ billing records, as well as other safety, health and privacy concerns.
Martin did not answer other direct questions regarding concerns expressed by the union.
Gibson said that the hospital’s statement that things were “operating smoothly” is false.
“Clearly this hospital cannot function without these workers,” she said. “(Members of hospital administration) need to put patients over profit and heroes over hypocrites by returning to the bargaining table and treating their staff with basic dignity and respect.”
According to a recruiting notice from Medical Solutions Strike Staffing, the company was looking for hospital workers after it received notice for an open-ended strike starting Nov. 3 in West Virginia. Medical Solutions is a national health care staffing company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and was reported to be the third-largest travel nurse staffing company in the country.
Messages left for Medical Solutions company officials were not immediately returned.
The notice said the travel days for the strike would be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The company was asking for a two-week commitment.
“Make upwards of $15,200 for the two weeks, with transportation and housing provided at no expense to you,” the notice said.
Union officials said it was disappointing that the hospital would pay this much to out-of-state contract workers but not agree to pay and meet benefit demands by its union workers.