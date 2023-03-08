Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

AFL-CIO Presser
AFL-CIO President Josh Sword speaks at a news conference on Friday about PEIA outside of the House chambers. Sword said he hopes more ideas will be offered in the House of Delegates, where a bill to bolster PEIA is set for final approval Saturday, than were offered in the Senate.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Union leaders Friday urged lawmakers to slow down on legislation that would affect insurance premiums for public employees.

Senate Bill 268 seeks to bolster the struggling Public Employees Insurance Agency by setting the reimbursement rate for hospitals at 110% of Medicare rate and returning the plan to an 80-20 employer-employee cost-share rate.

