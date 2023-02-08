Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia’s two major school worker unions are jointly advocating for pay increases, incentives to lure new teachers to the state, additional mental health support for students and teachers, and more effective disciplinary support from administrators.

In November, the West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter held forums across the state to survey, discuss and seek solutions in response to 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results that showed significant academic declines from 2019 among a representative sample of public school fourth and eighth graders.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

