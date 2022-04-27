HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors on Thursday approved pay increases for some staff, while keeping tuition the same for students.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said during the meeting that the moves were part of four new main principles the university will follow during his tenure. The principles are to grow students, not fees; invest in the team; take care of the house; and manage strategic resources.
Smith said he wanted to show employees appreciation since he saw employees “working for more than a paycheck” when he heard of those who stayed on campus overnight during a snowstorm in January and woke early the next day to clear paths to make it safe for students to move back into the dorms for the spring semester.
“When I joined the team, I shared in my welcoming address that I wanted to be a role model and hopefully inspire others to dream bigger, deliver faster and seek to define excellence,” he said. “And I can tell you the campus community has risen to that calling on a daily basis and has worked throughout the pandemic in this leadership transition to make that a reality.”
In its first move, the board approved the 2022-23 tuition and fees schedule with little to no increases for students, compared to the 2021-22 school year. The fee schedule includes slight increases in certain fees, housing and meal plans.
Undergraduate residential, non-residential and metro students will pay a total of $4,302, $9,829 and $7,344 per semester in tuition and fees, respectively. Graduate residential, non-residential and metro students would pay $4,364, $10,743 and $7,899 per semester, respectively.
Graduate, professional and nursing students will see variable increases in specialty program fees, and all students will see increases in auxiliary and auxiliary capital fees of 4.4%, which cover services like the Memorial Student Center, athletics, the Tri-State Transit Authority’s Big Green Machine and the university’s bike program. Additionally, residence hall students will see an average increase of about 2% in housing costs and a 4% increase in meal plans.
The board approved an overall university operating budget of nearly $318 million and an athletics budget of $34.5 million.
The school’s faculty and staff will also benefit right away from the new principles. The Board of Governors approved its budget Thursday, which includes repaying faculty and staff money they lost after taking pay cuts for several months during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an additional 2%. Employees should see that money in a lump sum soon.
The cuts came in two rounds and lasted varying lengths of time, but the employees’ salaries have since been restored. The first was from 6% to 15% cuts for 140 employees making $100,000 or more per year. The second round was anywhere from 1% to 5% for 650 employees making $50,000 to $100,000 annually.
The board also approved a salary increase and additional raise for all benefits-earning faculty and staff, who should see a $1,000 increase in their salaries starting in May, and will then receive an additional 1.65% pay increase of that new salary. The changes mean about a 6.6% salary increase for the lower earners and 2% for the higher earners.
Employees on contract are not eligible for the increase, but could see increases the next time their contracts are renewed.
The board’s budget plans on about $1.2 million less than the previous year in tuition and fees, but $2.5 million more from state appropriations and $5.8 million more than the previous year in investments and reserves.
However, budgeted costs plan for $2.36 million more in net salary expenses and $1.2 million more for operation allocation, which includes basic operating and athletics allocations. Overall, the university is budgeted for about $2 million more in the 2022-23 school year compared to the year before.
During his report, Smith also announced the inaugural “Community Cares Week” at Marshall University, which will kick off June 20, West Virginia Day, as a way to better connect Marshall to the community. It will run from June 20-24.
“We’re going to invite alumni and community members to come back for some good, old-fashioned taking care of the house projects,” he said.
There are 45 projects planned, from painting to landscaping and more. There will be food, activities and some “surprises” as part of the event, he said.
Board Chairman Patrick Farrell said one year ago when the president search began, the board decided it needed to find a president who would tackle three challenges: financial stability, affordability for students and adaptability of the university.
“And I am proud to say that a year from that meeting, that discussion and what we did here today as (a) board and as (a) university addressed those three main challenges head on,” he said.
In other moves approved by the board Thursday, distance education courses will remain a staple in the Marshall community after the board approved to allow certain courses to be held in person or online to better accommodate students who want to learn from a location outside of campus. The board also added a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology to pair with the master’s degree in psychology.
The board also approved the athletics budget. Leaders said the department took a hit with no payouts from Conference USA this year as a result of the school leaving the conference for the Sun Belt, but it is not expected to majorly affect its budget.