HUNTINGTON — It’s almost time to put on your costume. Tsubasacon, West Virginia’s largest anime convention, will return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 10.

Established in 2004, Tsubasacon was founded in Charleston and took place at the city’s convention center for two years before moving to Huntington from 2006 through 2018. The 2019 convention was in Charleston and, after missing a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the convention returned to Charleston in 2021.

