HUNTINGTON — It’s almost time to put on your costume. Tsubasacon, West Virginia’s largest anime convention, will return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 10.
Established in 2004, Tsubasacon was founded in Charleston and took place at the city’s convention center for two years before moving to Huntington from 2006 through 2018. The 2019 convention was in Charleston and, after missing a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the convention returned to Charleston in 2021.
The annual convention features shopping, a cosplay (costume-play) contest, dances, discussion panels, video games and other activities.
“We have a great group of voice actors this year that our guests can meet. This year also marks the return of Lisa Furakawa to the convention. She was the first musical guest we’ve ever had at Tsubasacon 2004 and she returned in 2009. She is a Japanese-American singer/songwriter who performs a variety of anime-related music,” explained David Richmond, vice chairman of Tsubasacon. “We are partnering with a group out of Maryland called Save Point, which will be running our game room. It will be 80% larger than last year. We are also partnering with a new group called ‘Aegis Gaming,’ which is based out of Kentucky, for our console games. We have three gaming tournaments planned: Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11. These tournaments will be scheduled for Saturday and are free to enter.
“Among professional guests at this year’s convention is Chris Patton, an accomplished actor of anime and video games whose roles include Oikawa in ‘Haikyuu!!,’ and Linhardt in the Nintendo game ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses.’ Cynthia Cranz is a voice acting veteran whose roles have included Chi Chi in ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and Botan in ‘Yu Yu Hakusho.’ Bill Butts is a voice actor and Twitch streamer who has had parts in such series as ‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,’ and ‘One Punch Man.’ This year also marks the return of Greg ‘Greggo’ Wicker who hosts a variety of anime-themed game shows. Also returning this year is Vitamin H, a duo of professional panelists who discuss a variety of topics ranging from horror-themed video games, to Studio Ghibli films, to ‘Hot Dads of Anime.’”
This year also marks the return of the annual Cosplay Masquerade, an elaborate costume contest with sketches.
“We will be giving away over $1,200 in prizes for this year’s costume contest. There are categories for beginner, novice, intermediate and master skill levels. We also have awards for best craftsmanship and best in show. We have a staff of very experienced cosplayers from around the country,” Richmond said. “There’s also an entertainment side of the show. People can come in and perform a song or a skit either as a solo actor or as a group.”
This year’s convention will also feature tabletop gaming, as there will be sessions of “Warhammer 4k,” “Pathfinder” and “Dungeons & Dragons” as well as card games like “Magic The Gathering” and “Yu-Gi-Oh.” There will be a “Cosplay Prom” dance on Friday night and an EDM dance on Saturday Night. This year will also mark the return of the Carolina Magna Library, which provides a free reading room with a variety of Japanese manga and American comics.
“This year we will be partnering with the Ronald McDonald House for charity. If anyone would like to bring in some canned goods or non-perishable items and drop them off, we can make sure those go to a good cause,” Richmond said.
Three-day passes cost $50 at the door. Single-day passes and youth passes will also be available. The event will be family friendly; however, some panels and events will be for mature audiences and require that guests show their identification. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit www.Tsubasacon.org.