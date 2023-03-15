Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents Rayna Wolfe, from left, Kelly Mayer, and Perry Ethan discuss tips for spring and summer travel during a press conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for West Virginia Airports John Allen, right, speaks during press conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents Rayna Wolfe, from left, Kelly Mayer, and Perry Ethan discuss tips for spring and summer travel during a press conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents Rayna Wolfe, from left, Kelly Mayer, and Perry Ethan discuss tips for spring and summer travel during a press conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Federal Security Director for West Virginia Airports John Allen, right, speaks during press conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents Rayna Wolfe, from left, Kelly Mayer, and Perry Ethan discuss tips for spring and summer travel during a press conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
HUNTINGTON — Transportation Security Administration officers and officials offered tips for travelers and information on what to expect during spring travel Thursday at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
“Our TSA officers know a great deal about security checkpoints, and they sometimes observe mistakes that travelers make,” said John Allen TSA’s federal security director for West Virginia. “Our officers have an insider’s view of what results in a smooth security screening process and what slows down the process.”
Ethan Perry, a lead transportation security officer at the airport, says he recommends travelers look at the TSA app.
“It’s called My TSA and is entirely free,” he said. “It has a feature which allows you to basically type in anything you want to know if you have a question about — whether you can put it in your carry-on baggage or in your checked baggage. You can just type it in and it will tell you if it’s able to go.”
Perry said something travelers should not do is bring a firearm to the security checkpoint.
“This past year, the TSA as a whole found over 6,500 guns at the checkpoint screening locations,” he said.
Perry said firearms should be in checked baggage in a locked hard-sided case with the ammunition separate from the firearm.
“And make sure that the airline knows that you declare that firearm because then they will pass that word along to TSA and that that firearm can be properly cleared,” he said.
Kelly Mayer, a transportation security officer, says if you are in a security line for TSA, make the best use of your time.
“Take everything out of your pockets while you’re in line put it in your carry on bag, even non-metallic items,” he said. “Some of our equipment is not just looking for metal objects, but looking for anything in our pockets. It’ll help avoid pat downs, and nobody wants to be patted down.”
Mayer said travelers should not put any small items on the rollers or the belts.
“A lot of times people will put their ID or their passport down, and they’ll fall right through the belt right through the gaps in the belts or the rollers. And it can be a serious problem,” he said. “It can be take time to get those things out from underneath the machines. It can also jam up the machines. Instead put everything in the bins.”
Rayna Wolf, who is also a TSA transportation security officer, says when purchasing a ticket online make sure you enter your name, your date of birth correctly, and that your name exactly matches your ID.
“Don’t put any nicknames on or any slang or anything like that. The name on your boarding pass should match the name on your ID exactly,” she said. “The other tip is to enroll on TSA PreCheck. It’s the best way to travel. You don’t have to take off your coat or your shoes. You can leave a lot of electronics in your bag. You don’t have to worry so much about what you’ve packed with you.”
TSA PreCheck is done partly online with a scheduled appointment in person at the airport for fingerprinting and a background check.
“It takes it takes about 10 minutes online and about 10 minutes in the interview,” she said.
Wolf said travelers should never joke about having a bomb or explosive device.
“It’s not funny,” she said. “The next thing you know, if you do that, you’ll be having a very serious conversation with our police officer because we do take that seriously and you may not make your flight.”
Wolf’s last tip is to not put your pet or child through the X-ray machine.
“It’s not good for them and freaks us out a little bit when we see it,” she said.
Wolf said last year a woman had a dog in a small carrier. She didn’t tell anyone and just sent the whole carrier through the X-ray machine.
“I saw it on the X-ray screen and it took me a second to realize what I was looking at and then immediately had to hit the stop,” she said. “We had to get it out and re-screen all the property, and it caused a delay.”