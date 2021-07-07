The summer break of my youth always included a late-spring/early-summer fishing trip to the mountains of West Virginia. Our targeted species was trout — particularly a day or two of stock trout fishing along with a day or so of native brook trout fishing.
Our thoughts on the timing of our trip was simple: warm sunshine with plenty of aquatic insects flying around and easy fishing like a summertime day should bring.
We were often greeted by warm days, clean mountain air and trout that were eager to please on light fishing tackle.
Generally, we saw very few other folks except for the occasional camper or hiker, and we enjoyed wet-wading the creeks in our old sneakers. Unlike early spring trout fishing, waders were not mandatory and natural baits such as insects and insect-pattern flies worked well.
Growing up, I often heard of others who stated that the stocked creeks were “fished out” by the time early summer rolled around. Sure, there were times we caught fewer fish than others, but not enough to warrant us to stop traveling on our annual fishing trips to the mountains.
This past week, while recalling how much I missed the mountains this time of year, I read an interesting note from our Division of Natural Resources that comports with my memories and thoughts on summer trout fishing.
According to the published report, the West Virginia DNR recently surveyed Gandy Creek to assess trout numbers in one of the state’s most popular fishing streams. Biologists for the agency say their findings show there are still plenty of trout to catch between stockings.
“Gandy Creek might be a small stream, but it’s one of the most heavily fished in the state and we believe our findings here will help reassure anglers that they can catch a fish even if they don’t get there on a stocking day,” said Jim Hedrick, hatchery program manager for the WVDNR.
Gandy Creek, located along Randolph County Route 29, is stocked with trout once a week from March to May. For the survey, WVDNR fisheries biologists visited the stream a week after a stocking. “We didn’t have to go far to catch a bunch of fish,” Hedrick said, adding that his team caught 50 fish in segments along the road.
“Many of our stocked streams, like Gandy Creek, are easy for anglers to access, they just need to get out near the water, spend some time fishing pool and riffle areas and make a real effort to catch a fish,” he said.
Hedrick said there are misconceptions that stocked streams are fished out between stockings and that anglers should be more patient and try different baits if they can’t get anything to bite.
“It can be frustrating to some anglers, but one of the best things about trout fishing is that you sometimes have to slow down and wait,” Hedrick said. “If you’re determined, there’s no reason you won’t be able to catch a fish. Just keep trying.”
If you find yourself with a spare weekend soon, grab some natural baits and head to the mountains around the Monongahela National Forest for some trout fishing. I’m betting you will find a trout or two to bend your rod. If not, the scenery and fresh air are always worth the price of admission.