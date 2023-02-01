Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

202207xx TTA anniversary 05.jpg
Buy Now

A Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus travels along 4th Avenue in 2022 in Huntington. The bus company reported increased ridership in November 2022 at its regular board meeting on Jan. 25.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Tri-State Transit Authority General Manager Paul Davis gave a positive performance report for November 2022.

“Ridership for the month of November has increased by 6,094 customers and farebox revenue is up $14,431.69,” Davis told the TTA board at its regular monthly meeting. “The Dial-A-Ride service ridership increased 250 customers. Although we have not finalized the reports for December, it looks like its showing a nice increase as well.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you