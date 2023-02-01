HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Tri-State Transit Authority General Manager Paul Davis gave a positive performance report for November 2022.
“Ridership for the month of November has increased by 6,094 customers and farebox revenue is up $14,431.69,” Davis told the TTA board at its regular monthly meeting. “The Dial-A-Ride service ridership increased 250 customers. Although we have not finalized the reports for December, it looks like its showing a nice increase as well.”
Davis said year-to-date statistics show bus ridership is up 6,350 trips and Dial-A-Ride is up 4,510 trips.
“We experienced a 12% increase in ridership and are seeing ridership trending towards pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
Davis said the cost of operation in November 2022 remained flat.
“It was $5,515.34 more than in November 2021 and $124,857.63 less than budgeted,” he said. “Year-to-date, operating expenses have increased approximately 3% and are 14% below budget.”
Davis said the bus company is still in need of four to five operators and one mechanic.
“We are actively hiring and are hoping to fill the open positions soon,” he said.
Davis also gave a report on Pullman Square.
“Metropolitan Partners has made the annual contribution of $25,000 to the reserve account,” he said. “However, at the same time, they submitted a request to withdraw $19,931.80 for capital repairs and maintenance expenses.”
Davis told the board the reserve account currently has a $208,685.73 plus interest balance.
“They are currently up to date on their lease payments,” he said.
Davis said the renegotiated lease payment is $16,667. The next increase is scheduled to start in January 2027.
Davis added that Pullman Square has hired Michelle Adkins as its general manager and asked if she could move into TTA’s space there.
“Essentially, they want to create office space for her and a place to sell parking passes,” he said. “They would like for us to let them use the space at no charge for three months, then revisit. She is supposed to submit a proposal to us for our review. I agreed that we would look at the proposal.”
Chief Financial Officer Scott Stultz reported positive preliminary financial numbers for the month of December 2022.
“Operating revenues and operating expenses were better than budgeted,” he said.
His report showed operating revenues were approximately $11,000 more than expected during the month.
“This is a favorable variance of 16%,” he said. “We experienced better-than-expected levels of activity in nearly every operating revenue category.”
He said operating expenses for the month were below budget by more than $127,000.
“This 16% favorable variance was primarily the result of lower-than-budgeted costs for fuel, wage and fringe benefits,” he said.
Stultz said on a year-to-date basis, operating revenues are ahead of budget by $86,000 and operating expenses are $650,000 better than budgeted.
Assistant General Manager Jennifer Woodall told board members non-emergency Medicaid transport has billed MotivCare $28,948.57 in fiscal year 2023 and received total payments of $970,141.
“Since its inception, the amount of Medicaid reimbursement totals $970,141,” she said.
Woodall also said since the start of the Marshall access agreement, 284,730 students have boarded TTA buses.
“So far in 2023 we’ve had 16,744 students boarding buses,” she said. “This reflects a 2,805 increase over fiscal year 2021 and a 623 increase over 2022. It is nice to see that ridership is slowly returning.”
The next TTA board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
