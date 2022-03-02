HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arts Association is offering a spring jury session Saturday, March 26, at the Huntington Museum of Art Studio 2 behind the museum, according to a news release.
Potential members must be at least 18 years old and reside in West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky.
Artists should arrive by 9 a.m. March 26 to set up their work, fill out required contact information, present artist statement and pay a $25 fee. Artists may return between 12:30 and 1 p.m. to pick up their work. Work will be judged on originality; good use of design, color, value; unity; harmony; and craftsmanship. Artists will be notified by mail of the jurors’ decision.
To apply, submit five pieces of original work in one media for review by the jury committee along with a short artist statement. Information about what should be included is available at www.tri-stateartsassociation.org. Work must be presented in a professional manner: oil paintings framed, works on paper matted and framed. Works in other media, i.e. drawing, pottery, photography, printmaking and sculpture, should be suitably presented. All 2D art should have wires on the back for hanging. All work must be original.
Member benefits include displaying at Art in the Park in Ritter Park in Huntington, discounts for local framing and printing.