Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

money BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — A special scholarship sweepstakes is planned to commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore.

West Virginia families can visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter their children age 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships, which will be randomly awarded to one child each month from October through December.

Tags

Recommended for you