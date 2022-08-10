Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON – The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, through an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Social Services, has established the Traumatic-Sensitive Workplace program, according to a news release. The agreement will provide $1.3 million in funding to the center to work closely with child welfare workers throughout the state.

The two-year agreement will include the development and operationalization of assessments, trainings on trauma and trauma effects, self-care tools, technical support, peer support networks and critical incident teams. Marshall staff will partner with internal DHHR teams to support front-line workers who are working with the young people being served by our state’s child welfare system.

