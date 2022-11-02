HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, the Tri-State Transit Authority’s chief financial officer Scott Stultz reported positive preliminary financial numbers for the first quarter of the new fiscal year.
Stultz’s financial report presented during the regular monthly meeting of the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) Board of Directors showed operating revenues were better than budgeted.
“Operating revenues were approximately $43,000 more than expected during the first quarter,” he said. “This was a favorable variance of 12 percent. TTA’s ridership was approximately 13 percent above budget for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. That led to better-than-expected levels of operating revenues in nearly every category during the quarter.”
Stultz said operating expenses for the quarter were below budget by more than $303,000.
“This was a 13 percent favorable variance,” he said. “Wages, fringe benefits and fuel costs were all below budget for the quarter, and those items were the biggest contributors to the favorable variance.”
Stultz told the board he was pleased with this strong start to the new fiscal year.
“I look forward to another successful year at TTA,” he said.
Paul Davis, transit authority general manager, gave performance reports for July and August.
“TTA ridership in July increased 3,648 compared with July 2021,” Davis told the board. “The increase in ridership is distributed across the majority of the routes, with the Dial-A-Ride showing an increase of 522 riders boarding. On the bus routes, Ceredo and Kenova and Madison Avenue had the largest increases of 1,863 and 586, respectively.”
Davis said ridership in August increased by 10,289 passengers compared with August 2021.
“Year-to-date for the period of July through August 2022, ridership is up 13,935,” he said.
Davis said the transit authority was recovering “quite nicely” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not at pre-pandemic levels, but our numbers show that we are on our way,” he said.
Davis added that the transit authority’s year-to-date revenue is 18% over the previous year.
Davis said TTA will erect the Pullman Square Christmas tree within the next two weeks.
“The City of Huntington’s tree lighting ceremony is on Nov. 22,” he said.
Davis said Pullman Square also has a prospect for the Jos. A. Bank space.
“The lease has not been signed,” he said. “An announcement of who is moving there will be made by the new tenant.”
Davis said the transit authority will offer free shuttle services to the senior living facilities throughout Cabell County on Election Day, Nov. 8.
“We will schedule trips using Para-Transit vans to transport to various voting precincts,” he said. “This year, anyone that presents a valid voter registration card on Election Day will ride for free, too.”
On Saturday, Nov. 19, customers boarding a TTA bus with a nonperishable food item will ride for free.
“Customers riding with a canned food donation will also receive free zone fares,” he said. “The donations from Food-For-Fares day will be given to the Huntington area food bank this year to help needy folks in the TTA service area.”
TTA assistant general manager Jennifer Woodall told board members since the start of the Marshall Access Agreement, the transit authority has had 279,971 students board buses. She said ridership was up in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
“So far in fiscal year 2023, we’ve had 9,985 students boarding buses,” she said. “This reflects a 3,467 increase over 2020 and 172 increase over 2021. It is nice to see that ridership slowly returning. We hope to see this number continue to increase.”
