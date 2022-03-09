Train and craft show set for Charleston HD Media Mar 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts its 16th annual Train & Craft Show on March 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.There will be over 20,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors with new and used products. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit www.kvrailroad.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Student leadership conference to be held April 8 Bill to split massive W.Va. health department passes House Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison Big Green campaign offers chance at cash while supporting Herd Museum to open African American art exhibit Saturday Ukrainian woman with W.Va. ties in middle of conflict with Russia Train and craft show set for Charleston Jill Cataldo: Beat price increases by stocking up now Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.