HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance announced that the City of Hurricane will continue its support of the trail system by partnering on two major events in 2023: the 3rd annual City of Hurricane Crush Run Presented by the Dumont Tri County YMCA on Feb. 4, and the second annual Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay, an ultra-endurance event, scheduled for Sept. 9.
“As a City, we are excited to be the title sponsor of the two major races of this trail system in 2023,” Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said in a news release. “I am confident that both races will bring even more visitors to our area, and we are poised and ready to welcome and show them how awesome Hurricane is to live, work and play.”
“The City and the Mayor have been critical to our success”, said MMTA President Brandon Doerner. “Mayor Edwards and his team have done so much to help us promote and sustain the trails, and we are so excited to continue partnering with them and promoting this solid community.”
Edwards said the Meeks Mountain Trails have been a welcome addition to Hurricane — providing residents a central location for outdoor recreation, while also drawing in visitors from out of town.
“I have personally met and talked with many unique visitors out on the trails who came to Hurricane just to hike, bike, and run on the trails,” Edwards said. “These visits lead to those folks eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels, and shopping in our area — and that is definitely a win-win for everyone,” added Mayor Edwards.
“We are thrilled to have the City of Hurricane and the Dumont Tri County YMCA as sponsors of both of MMTA’s marquee events,” added Doerner.
The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay is one of only two events of this distance in West Virginia, and the only one to offer a prize purse of $10,000 for individuals and teams competing. The race is considered an ultra-distance event, with participants running solo or as a three-person relay team for a total of 100 kilometers (62 miles). The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay will begin on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The City of Hurricane Crush Run Presented by the Dumont Tri County YMCA is scheduled for Feb. 4. More information and event registration can be found at www.meeksmountaintrails.org.
About Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance
Meeks Mountain Trails began in November 2018 with a mission to build and sustain a network of trails for the health and well-being of the community and create additional opportunities for economic growth. Currently, Meeks Mountain has over 20 miles of trails accessible to runners, hikers, walkers, and mountain bikers with plans to build 26 more miles of trails. Learn more at www.meeksmountaintrails.org.