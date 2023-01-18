Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance announced that the City of Hurricane will continue its support of the trail system by partnering on two major events in 2023: the 3rd annual City of Hurricane Crush Run Presented by the Dumont Tri County YMCA on Feb. 4, and the second annual Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay, an ultra-endurance event, scheduled for Sept. 9.

“As a City, we are excited to be the title sponsor of the two major races of this trail system in 2023,” Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said in a news release. “I am confident that both races will bring even more visitors to our area, and we are poised and ready to welcome and show them how awesome Hurricane is to live, work and play.”

