DAMASCUS, Va. — After 15 years, the Damascus Trail Center has finally opened its doors to all trail hikers, bird watchers, nature enthusiasts, and tourists.

In her opening remarks during the Damascus Trail Center opening ceremony, Sandra Marra, the president and CEO of the Appalachian Nature Conservancy, explained the Damascus Trail Center will serve as a hub for conservation and education.

