HUNTINGTON — There are few people who can say they have been building trails for over 60 years.
Huntington native Charlie Dundas can.
Dundas, who turned 79 on Friday, began trail building at the age of 14 out of necessity. He and his fellow Boy Scouts found themselves having to drive sometimes 200 miles to find a trail to hike.
During one such hike, they found themselves hiking along back roads and camping at farms along the way. The morning after one such night of camping, Dundas and his friend were being fed breakfast by the lady whose family owned the land. She suggested that it would be more fun for them to hike through the woods rather than on the roads.
That suggestion led to the first trail built by Dundas and the rest of Boy Scout Troop 42. The trail was named Kanawha Trace. It is 32 miles long and will celebrate its 60th anniversary in September.
Dundas tells the story of how the trail was built using a purchased 1914 government map that contained old roads that could not be found on newer maps because they were overgrown and unused. Over the course of the next two years, the Scout troop used this map to find the roads and construct the trail.
He’s also proud of how they secured the use of the private land from about 40 families using the time-honored tradition of a handshake, something he doesn’t feel would be possible today.
Dundas is still an active member of Troop 42 and helps organize every anniversary hike on Kanawha Trace.
In the years that followed that first trail, Dundas found himself joining the U.S. Marines, where he served in Vietnam as a Marine officer in combat engineering. In addition, he taught as a member of the faculty at the Marine Corps College and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service.
“When I was in Vietnam, I saw what all you can do with people working instead of equipment,” Dundas told The Herald-Dispatch in 2002. “That kind of got my interest piqued in what I do now, contract work for the Forest Service in remote areas, but it all started out as a scouting thing.”
He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts in political geography from Marshall University.
He eventually started a business, Tri-State Company Inc., which has built, designed or reconstructed over 500 miles of trails. Dundas says they engage in the art of “recreational infrastructure.” The first trail he built with his new company was at Babcock in 1978.
He is a sought-after instructor and speaker on shows and podcasts, as well as a presenter at trail building conferences, where he always has a crowd eager to learn from the trail building expert. He’s also the first to offer support to other trail efforts, and has volunteered his time and donated services and equipment from his company to support projects over the years.
When asked if he had a favorite trail, after jokingly saying it was always the next trail he would build, he answered that it was actually the Mount Pleasant trail in Virginia. He said it was uniquely hard to build due to the large amount of old growth and no one thought a trail could be built there. He proved them wrong, and today the trail is enjoyed by people from all over.
Asked where he would love to build a trail that he hadn’t gotten to yet, he said he wanted to build a trail at Blackwater Falls for quite a while. He’s been involved for a long time in the design phase for a trail located there, and it seems like it may soon become a reality.
Dundas is not afraid to give his opinion and will always tell people like it is. In one interview he was asked about volunteers. He was adamant that the worst thing a group could do is waste the time of their volunteers. If people show up to volunteer their time, you best be ready for them and have a plan ready to execute.
He also talks about how trails help the communities they are located in. They bring money, development and health to communities, as well as making them more attractive to potential employers and new residents. The trails are also inclusive, meaning the youngest to the oldest family members can enjoy them.
He goes on to say that when they start on a new trail, it’s important to remember that the trail is already there and his job is to uncover it. They do this by never imposing themselves on the land, and he finds that the best part is that at the end of each day you can look back and see what you’ve accomplished. Then, when the trail is complete, it looks like it was always there.
In recognition for his work and dedicated service to trail building, the Professional Trail Builders Association awarded Dundas their Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to him during their conference in April in Bentonville, Arkansas. Dundas was nominated for the award by Jedediah Talbot, owner of OBP Trailworks, and had unanimous support from the board of the association.
“Charlie Dundas has been building trails longer than most people here in this room have been alive,” Talbot said. “Charlie is a talented stonemason and carpenter. He is an educator and an amazing storyteller. An engineer and an inventor. Charlie is a Marine who served his country with great sacrifice. I can think of nobody more deserving of the Professional Trail Builders Lifetime Achievement Award.”
Reports are that his acceptance speech was direct, to the point and inspiring, just like Dundas himself.