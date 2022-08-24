FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Two-day tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Healing Appalachia concert set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 at The State Fairgrounds of West Virginia, outside of Lewisburg.
Headliners at Healing Appalachia will include host acts Tyler Childers, Margo Price and Arlo McKinley. Other performers include Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle, Tommy Prine and Laid Back Country Picker.
Founded in 2017 and modeled after Farm Aid, Healing Appalachia brings together musical artists, fans and the recovery community to raise funds and awareness of the ongoing battle with opioid addiction, which took the lives of more than 100,000 Americans this past year.
Healing Appalachia honors those who have lost the battle, and celebrates addiction recovery through its main event as well as year-round work fostering communities of recovery.
The last in-person event in 2019 drew more than 8,000 people from 23 states.
Funds raised at Healing Appalachia are dispersed through the nonprofit Hope in the Hills, which gave more than $50,000 in 2021 to nonprofits such as Recovery Point WV, Camp Mariposa and Mercer County Fellowship. Hope in the Hills also started a music therapy pilot project in 2020.
Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute and Joe Murphy, CEO of Murphy Media and ONEbox LLC, have worked collaboratively with their organizations for over four years to create and promote strategies to reduce overdose deaths. Their organizations will promote naloxone training and distribution to those attending Healing Appalachia. Individuals completing the naloxone training will receive a special gift bag and have access to a VIP tent at the event.
“In 2021, record number of 107,622 Americans died of overdoses. Appalachia continues to see more than its weight of the burden with an increasing number of deaths, impact and sorrow. And West Virginia still has the highest rate of fatal overdoses in the nation,” said Dave Lavender, president of the Hope in the Hills board, in a news release. “As daunting as the crisis has become, hope is actually building here. Robust and resilient communities of healing are forming and we want Healing Appalachia to be a place to celebrate and foster that hope."
There will be food and drink vendors and arts and crafts vendors on site. Ticket holders can purchase $10 nightly primitive camping through the State Fair site. RV camping is $200 for full hook-ups for up to four people. Additional people are charged $10 nightly. Call 304-645-1090 to secure an RV hook-up. Both camping areas have permanent bathhouse/shower facilities.
There will be a designated family camp area, as well as Camp Grindstone, a separate camp for those in recovery.