CHARLESTON — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are relaunching their Reboot 2022 Tour in May and coming to the Charleston Coliseum on June 23.
Singer/songwriters Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn united in 1990 and were a country music powerhouse through the decade. They have 20 No. 1 hits and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
Top hits included “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Neon Moon.”
The duo called it quits in 2010 to focus on solo work and other projects, but reunited in 2014 for a series of shows. They released their 11th studio album, “Reboot,” in 2019.
The June 23 show will also feature Canadian country singer Tenille Townes, as well as additional special guests to be announced. Tickets are $85.75, $95.75, $105.75, $125.75 and $145.75 and are now on sale at www.brooks-dunn.com or www.livenation.com.
The Brooks & Dunn concert joins what is becoming a busy music calendar for the Charleston Coliseum and the Municipal Auditorium, much of it country.
Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker perform at the Municipal Auditorium on March 10. At the Charleston Coliseum, Alabama is scheduled to appear April 14, followed by Morgan Wallen on April 15. Luke Bryan brings his Raised Up Right tour to town on June 9, with Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show rolling in July 9. Keith Urban is scheduled to bring his The Speed of Now tour to the Coliseum on Oct. 15.
Country singer T. Graham Brown plays the Coliseum theater May 20, and the theater will host “Forever Johnny Cash: The Musical Tribute” on June 18.
