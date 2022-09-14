HUNTINGTON -- Tickets are available for the Friday, Sept. 23, ceremony to honor three graduates of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications who are being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, according to a news release.
Kathy Cosco, Patricia Proctor and Giles Snyder make up the Hall’s Class of 2022. Toney Stroud, Marshall University’s chief legal officer/general counsel and head of economic development, will emcee the evening.
“It’s always a great evening when we are able to have everyone together to properly celebrate even more exceptional graduates of our program,” said Chris Dickerson, president of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications Alumni Advisory Board, which handles the nomination and selection process. “This year’s class of inductees is another perfect example that proves Marshall has one of the best journalism and mass communications programs in the country.
“We’re fortunate to have such a rich pool of candidates that represents successes in varied aspects of the field locally, regionally and nationally.”
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The event will take place in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.
Tickets for the event are $50 per person, which includes the appetizers. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/sojmc22.
Full tables, sponsorship opportunities and advertising opportunities also are available by contacting Dickerson at dickerson38@marshall.edu.
The Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s, and the latest honorees brings the number of inductees to 81. The annual induction ceremony attracts more than 200 guests.
Inductees need to have a connection to the SOJMC, such as being a graduate or a faculty member, and should meet at least one of two major criteria to be nominated:
A graduate of Marshall's JMC program who has contributed to journalism and mass communications as a profession. The nominee has made a contribution to the profession of journalism or has made a positive impact upon the profession.
Contribution(s) to Marshall University's School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The nominee, either through talent, treasure or activity, has made an outstanding impact upon the school.