20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON -- Tickets are available for the Friday, Sept. 23, ceremony to honor three graduates of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications who are being inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, according to a news release.

Kathy Cosco, Patricia Proctor and Giles Snyder make up the Hall’s Class of 2022. Toney Stroud, Marshall University’s chief legal officer/general counsel and head of economic development, will emcee the evening.

