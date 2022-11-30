Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Shannon Thomas didn’t buy the McCormick Jewelers business in Kanawha City, but he got the iconic location. And the location got a new name.

The 3716 MacCorkle Ave. address served as the main McCormick store, among other locations around Charleston. It closed earlier this year, after a 75-year family business run, and liquidated its stock.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone

@hd mediallc.com.

Recommended for you