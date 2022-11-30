Thomas Jewelers has opened in the former location of McCormick Jewelers, in Kanawha City. Owner Shannon Thomas said he has spent much of the time since summer remodeling. He saved money by doing it himself but is now nearly exhausted, he said.
Thomas Jewelers has opened in the former location of McCormick Jewelers, in Kanawha City. Owner Shannon Thomas said he has spent much of the time since summer remodeling. He saved money by doing it himself but is now nearly exhausted, he said.
Shannon Thomas didn’t buy the McCormick Jewelers business in Kanawha City, but he got the iconic location. And the location got a new name.
The 3716 MacCorkle Ave. address served as the main McCormick store, among other locations around Charleston. It closed earlier this year, after a 75-year family business run, and liquidated its stock.
Into the fold stepped Thomas, 48, who formerly helped run Cook Jewelers, just up the road in Kanawha City. When McCormick wrapped up things this past summer, Thomas took over his former competitor’s store. Thomas’ involvement in Cook Jewelers was a nod to his former in-laws.
A sunny Tuesday saw Thomas welcoming customers in what is now Thomas Jewelers. The McCormick pedestal sign still stood outside, painted in its trademark baby blue.
“Absolutely,” Thomas said, when asked if location played a role in his choosing to move. “We’ve had customers coming in who had no idea McCormick’s just went out of business.”
As if on cue, one couple entered and quickly confirmed that they thought they were still in McCormick. Longtime Cook staffer Yevone Hudson immediately engaged them in lively conversation.
Thomas and Hudson also were preparing to cover up the McCormick building sign with a banner-style Thomas version. Thomas moved into the location Nov. 1. Replacing the large pedestal sign is proving to be more of a challenge, he said.
“There are just not that many businesses who still do that,” he said of sign making. “It’s tough finding all the products it takes to make the sign.”
Thomas said he has spent much of the time since summer remodeling. He saved money by doing it himself but is now nearly exhausted, he said.
“I just about killed myself,” he said, alluding to the instillation of stone in two locations, including behind the store’s main desk.
The room has a more open look than in the McCormick days.
One reason moving into the McCormick space made sense, Thomas and Hudson both said, is that not a lot of local, independent jewelers are left. Delfine’s and Calvin Broyles are two.
“That’s where the service end of it comes in,” Hudson said.
Thomas is revving up business in his new digs just in time for Black Friday and all the madness this time of year brings.
Thomas Jewelers has picked the best and worst time to capitalize on the move.
It is in the most prominent jewelry location in Kanawha City, but that part of town is still amid a massive street repaving job.
Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone