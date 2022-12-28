Theater students spread cheer at medical center HD Media Dec 28, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 8 Buy Now Theater students from Huntington High School perform Christmas carols at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday in Huntington. Sholten Singer | HD Media Buy Now Theater students from Huntington High School perform Christmas carols and hand out candy canes at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Theater students from Huntington High School perform Christmas carols at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now ABOVE: St. Mary’s Medical Center employees look on as Huntington High School theater students perform Christmas carols on Thursday in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Theater students from Huntington High School perform Christmas carols at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Theater students from Huntington High School perform Christmas carols at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Helen Freeman leads theater students from Huntington High School in Christmas carols at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Theater students from Huntington High School perform Christmas carols at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — Some students spent their last day before winter break spreading holiday cheer in the community.Theater students from Huntington High School visited St. Mary’s Medical Center to perform Christmas carols and hand out sweet treats on Dec. 22. The group was led by teacher Helen Freeman.Cabell County Schools’ winter break began on Friday and runs through Jan. 4, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Women, Wine, Jewels and More fundraising event slated for Jan. 23 Man charged in shooting that injured child approved for home confinement Watershed restoration groups urge Congress to pass bill viewed as acid mine drainage treatment boon State planning campground at Lost River State Park Huntington Symphony Orchestra puts on 'Home for the Holidays' show Police investigating probable murder-suicide in Lincoln County National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to WV students Race directors form 2023 statewide event series Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.