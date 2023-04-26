Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MATEWAN, W.Va. — TheWest Virginia Mine Wars Museumwill host its firstCamp Solidarityon Oct. 13-14.

It is a training event to build worker power. It was created by the museum’s team to aid labor leaders and activists in building stronger, more effective unions while providing labor history education.

