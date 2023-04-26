MATEWAN, W.Va. — TheWest Virginia Mine Wars Museumwill host its firstCamp Solidarityon Oct. 13-14.
It is a training event to build worker power. It was created by the museum’s team to aid labor leaders and activists in building stronger, more effective unions while providing labor history education.
“We see more workers trying to organize throughout the country. We’ve seen an upsurge in union activity in union interests and, you know, polls suggest that Americans view unions more favorably at this moment. Obviously, there’s been a ton of activity with Starbucks workers, a ton of activity with Amazon workers,” said Dave Coker, a member of the museum’s board of directors and co-chair for the Camp Solidarity organizing committee. “There’s been a broad upsurge in organizing and union activity throughout the country that is really exciting and it feels like this is a good time to be hosting this.”
In 1989 to 1990, more than 1,700 striking coal miners set up Camp Solidarity to house and feed 30,000-plus union supporters who came from all across the nation to show solidarity during the 10-month strike against Pittston Coal. Organizers chose this name to honor theoriginal campand build solidarity in today’s labor movement.
“The West Virginia Modern Wars Museum is a really special place. It tells the story of, you know, mining communities and miners and miners families in West Virginia at the beginning of the 20th century, fighting for union rights — for civil rights to make their lives better,” Coker said. “The museum is a place that captures that history and from the perspective of those the miners and and tells it from the perspective of the coal communities, the people on the ground that were doing the work and engaged in the struggle for a union.”
Attendees will network with other union members and leaders from across the country, participate in a wide range of interactive workshops, and take home critical skills to make their unions more effective.
“It’s sort of three things. One is that we’re going to offer a wide range of interactive workshops that are aimed at state and local level union leaders, shop stewards, union activists. That’s sort of a skill acquisition, everything from how to more effectively engage your union members, effective internal communications, how to make gains in right to work environments or noncollective bargaining environments, how to be more responsive to your union members needs,” he said.
The second part is learning about labor history at the museum. There will be panels about how to use a union’s history to educate, inspire and activate members.
“They’re going to walk away with a better understanding of the mine wars, a better understanding of the struggle for unionization in the early 20th century in the coal communities,” he said.
The third part is networking. So far, registrants are coming from Texas, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, Nebraska and Canada.
“If you have a problem in your union, you’ve got an issue that’s arisen. Now you’ve got this network that, you know, folks that you’ve made friends with from all over the continent, who can be a sounding board for you. Maybe somebody who’s already had this issue and done, you know, X Y Z to mitigate the circumstances,” he said.
This event is the first of its kind in Mingo County, and 80 participants are expected to attend.
There are only 25 early-birdticketspriced at $170. Regular conference access is $200. For interested unions, organizations, and individuals, sponsorship packages at levels ranging from $100 to $5,000 are available.