HUNTINGTON — Many bars have come and gone in Huntington, but few can claim to have more than 30 years of history.

Herb Stanley entered the bar business in 1983 when he purchased a bar named “The Varsity.” In 1991, Stanley was forced to move due to the construction of what is now Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and he opened a new bar down the street called “The Union.” Then in 2010, the pub moved to its current location.

