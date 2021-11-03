Hurricane resident Lois Fisher has been sitting at her desk a lot lately.
That’s because she has been editing her new book titled “The Story Behind the Song.”
As Fisher sits at her desk in the home in which she grew up, echoes of all the songs sung and played here over the years still fill her mind.
“My mother was my first musical influence,” Fisher recalls. “She came from a family of musicians and singers. She taught me to sing and was the first to instill in me a love of music. My oldest brother Paul was an incredible musician who excelled at many instruments, especially the piano; from him came my passion for that instrument.”
The story behind Lois Fisher’s long life of song began in her childhood home, then, but in a matter of years her “song” spread around the world.
To Israel, where she performed in the garden outside of the empty tomb of Christ. To Australia, Wales, Mexico, and Canada, where her original songs have been performed by people she has never even met.
“I am humbled and grateful for the fact that many of my songs — whether I was the one singing them or someone else — have been used across this country and in other lands to encourage people and to bring renewed faith in a God who loves them.”
Fisher, nominated in 2019 for the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, found her voice at a young age.
“By the age of 2, I had sung my first song,” she says. “At age 6, I started taking piano lessons. I had the opportunity to learn, polish, and use these skills at Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans, where my father was founder and pastor.”
Fisher also took advantage of additional formal training opportunities. She took piano and voice lessons for 17 years, including three-and-a-half years of private lessons with a professor at Morris Harvey (now the University of Charleston). By age 15, Fisher herself was teaching piano and voice.
Fisher found her voice on the written page as a youngster, too.
“I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a writer,” Fisher recounts. “A poem I wrote in sixth grade was published in my hometown newspaper. Throughout high school and beyond, I wrote newspaper and magazine articles, short stories and plays.”
The notion of combining her talent for writing with her love for song didn’t occur to her until after high school. The wedding of the two was dynamic and life-changing.
“At 19, I was singing in a trio with my brother and his wife,” she recollects. “It was then that I composed my first gospel song, ‘Love is the Reason.’”
She continues, “That was the catalyst to a journey of writing and recording…to a music ministry that would allow me to share my faith in song across the country.”
Fisher recorded her first solo album in 1983 and the following year, she began touring the country. She sang in country churches and metropolitan ones. She sang on the steps of the state capitol and in sold-out concert venues.
On weekdays, Fisher lived a relatively normal life as a parent of three kids. Teaching music in various schools and out of her home. Staying active in her local church.
“Those early years were a challenge, to say the least,” she admits. “It is difficult to achieve balance in that lifestyle, much less adding to the mix traveling most weekends.”
It might have been a hectic time in her life, but Fisher never stopped writing and recording.
“I wrote over 500 songs,” she says, “but as any writer will tell you, a great number of those stay in the piano bench. Music has always been an outlet for me to express great joy and overwhelming grief. Many of my songs were written out of personal valleys, triumphs, and storms that are constant companions throughout the seasons of life.”
Some songs were born from witnessing the trauma of others or from national tragedies like 9/11, while others harkened back to the sermons Fisher remembers her daddy preaching when she was a girl.
No matter the origin of the song, Fisher has always found an audience with whom her songs connect.
Like her very first song to be recorded by another musical group: “It’s Still the Blood.”
“In 1987, a gospel group from Bryson City, North Carolina, called The Inspirations, recorded that song,” she says. “It was a huge hit for them and has since been recorded by many others.”
She continues, “Over the next several years, I had ten or twelve songs recorded by major gospel groups. One was sung on a Gaither Homecoming video by The Nelons.”
Her personal favorite is called “Worthy Is the Risen Lamb.”
“From the darkness of the cross to the empty tomb to an eternity of praise, the song comes full circle to what the Gospel is all about,” Fisher explains.
Today, as Fisher sits at her desk in her childhood home, she realizes that some things that have occurred in her life she wasn’t necessarily expecting.
For example, she and her husband Joe have temporarily ceased from touring the country due to COVID-19, although they hope to resume that in the near future.
She also never expected to write hundreds of songs, several biblical dramas, and three books (the first two of which are titled “Worth More Than Rubies” and “I Have Fought a Good Fight”).
“The Story Behind the Song” is next up for publication.
One thing that Lois Gail Fisher has always anticipated is that her song will live on. Through her recordings and songbooks, yes. But also through her family.
“One of my greatest joys,” she says, “is that my three children and six grandchildren are sharing this legacy of music, handed down from one generation to the next.”