HUNTINGTON — The Child Life Department at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital believes in the power of play.
With two full-time specialists, a full-time music therapist and a new intern program, the Child Life Department meets pediatric patients’ social, emotional and physical needs while they are in the hospital. Child life specialist Abbi Watts said they work as the liaison between the medical world and a child’s world.
“We bring a lot of things to children using play, so that way they can have that control and autonomy in an environment where they have very limited choices and explore their way through it,” Watts said.
Child life reduces stress and anxiety for children in the hospital, and specialists teach them tools to cope with the fear and separation stemming from their time in the hospital. They build resilience through creativity and play.
“Our goal is to help them be able to cope better, just in general, with everything,” said Stephanie Cape, child life specialist.
“We’re helping them understand what to expect from procedures and work through how to meet their medical goals as comfortably as possible so the hospital doesn’t have to be a scary place.”
Those goals can include getting kids up and moving; understanding a new diagnosis or treatment; or even distraction during a procedure.
“When we’re doing our job right, it should look like we’re just playing with kids all the time, but we go in there with a purpose,” Cape said. “We pull out medical play dolls, we use needle play and things like that, so they can gain mastery over the entire process and feel more comfortable with what they’re going through.”
Use of technology such as the Vecta machine — a sensory and distraction station — helps pediatric patients refocus their attention so they can get through their procedures.
The child life services at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital are nonchargeable, so families are not billed. The specialists spend as much time as possible with patients and their families, though they would love to be able to expand the Child Life Department, as Watts and Cape cover the entire hospital’s pediatric patients, both inpatient and outpatient.
“We’d like to be able to see more kids consistently, and have better coverage more times that we’re here,” Cape said.
The Child Life Department’s board-certified music therapist, Carleigh Cazad, helps patients through music with specific goals in mind, such as getting them to begin interacting with staff or to help a child begin eating again.
“While we come at it from a play background, she’s coming at it from a music background,” Cape said. “She’s using music to help the kids heal and cope.”
Child life specialists also help support patients’ families, especially their siblings, to help them understand why their siblings are in the hospital and why their parents may not be at home as often during that time.
“We not only focus on the child while they’re here in the hospital, but the siblings, trying to find ways to help incorporate them in the care,” Watts said. “We have that whole family centered care element to it.”
Watts said they teach parents how to still make connections even when kids may not be able to be picked up or held due to IVs and other medical necessities.
“You might not be able to pick them up and hold them right now, but you can still have that comforting touch, you can read to them,” she said. “So helping parents see beyond all of the medical and still have that bonding and connection, too.”
Child life specialists have a group of assessment tools they use to determine if a pediatric patient may need their services while at the hospital. These factors include a patient’s age; if they have family support; if they have a chronic condition; how long they’ve been in the hospital; and how well they’re coping and responding to staff and medical procedures.
“The more boxes you check off, the more likely they are to need child life support in order to be able to cope appropriately,” Cape said. “We help them form those connections while they’re at the hospital.”
As part of the interdisciplinary team, the child life specialists work closely with each patient’s care team, incorporating their goals into their play.
“If they’re having trouble getting the kids out of bed to do their physical therapy and things like that, we’ll coordinate playroom time so they can get them up and walk them down the hall to come to the playroom,” Cape said. “Then they’ve accomplished their physical therapy goals for the day, and they’re excited about it because they get to come hang out with us.”
A goal of child life services is to prepare kids to cope and succeed on their own, giving them all the tools they need.
“Being able to watch the kids grow and become the best versions of themselves while we’re working with them, I feel like that’s what does it for me,” Cape said. “It’s always really exciting when you put in the effort with them, and you watch them be able to transform and use those skills on their own.”
Child Life Month is celebrated each March, and it means something to each specialist at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
“I think of it as a way to help bring awareness to the field and let people know what resources are out there, so staff can get an idea of how they can utilize child life (and) get a better understanding of what we do, how we can help support them and the patients,” Cape said.
As a relatively new field within the medical community, child life services may not be available in every hospital. By bringing awareness of who child life specialists are and what they do, parents and patients can request the services preemptively when they need them.
“If you’re coming from this adult hospital into a pediatric hospital, the likelihood of you coming in contact with a child life specialist is pretty slim,” Watts said. “(Child Life Month) is a way to bring more awareness of what we do.”
Child life intern Jennifer Yuhnke said working in child life is a different dynamic than other aspects of the medical field.
“You can have fun with it and still have those teaching roles,” Yuhnke said. “A lot of parents tell me they wish they had something like this as a kid. Hearing that from parents or different people you talk to about what child life is, they see how important it actually is.”
Stephanie Taylor, a parent of a patient assisted by child life specialists, said they provide children with the means to distract themselves from being in the hospital and away from their family, friends and classmates — but child life also benefits the parents.
“They give parents a method to provide entertainment for their kids that they otherwise would not have,” Taylor said.
“Some of these kids are transported in from hours away from home; they can’t just run home like I can and grab my kid’s favorite book or his favorite toy or his blanket,” she continued. “They give us the opportunity to provide a home-like environment with some fun for our kids.”
Taylor’s four-year-old son, Noah, has Down syndrome, and on World Down Syndrome Day earlier in March, the child life specialists made him a special sign. When Noah had to have a procedure, Taylor said the child life specialists spent hours with him each day, making them both feel much better, and they still check on him every day.
“Child life came in and spent almost two hours in here playing with him to distract him,” she said. “It was great because I was at my wits’ end. They provided him with toys and books. Everybody’s in and out, making sure we don’t need anything.”