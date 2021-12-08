HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re looking for a Christmas gift or just looking for a place to warm up, the Old Village Roaster is a great place to visit this holiday season.
The business started when co-owner Peter Cooper purchased an antique roaster and started selling roasted nuts at sporting events, fairs and festivals. He and his wife, Vicky Cooper, branched off into coffee and opened their shop May 1, 1995.
For the small coffee shop, December is one of the busiest months of the year as they make a variety of different gift baskets that they ship across the country.
“My husband roasts all of the coffees here, and we do all the flavored coffees here in the shop. We also do all the packaging here in the shop. We also do some wholesale,” Vicky Cooper said. “We supply coffee for several restaurants in town. We have a deal set up with the Camden Corner. They serve our coffee, and we sell their doughnuts.”
The shop orders its beans from an importer in New York.
“We have coffees from about 10 different countries, and we make our own blends,” she said.
Each day, the shop offers seven types of coffee served hot — three regular, three flavored and a decaf.
“We have special holiday flavors like Seasons Greetings, which is white chocolate and macadamia nut, and Chocolate Cherry. Our most popular seasonal flavor is our West Virginia White Christmas, which is white chocolate, coconut cream and French vanilla,” Cooper said. “We also do a cold brew coffee here that is very popular. We were originally going to do it in the hot summer months, but it was so popular we kept it on the menu.”
Customers can warm up with a cup of gourmet coffee starting at $1.75 for a 12-ounce and $2 for a 16-ounce. You can also enjoy a cafe latte ($2.50-$3.50) flavored with your choice of syrups or cappuccino ($2.50, $3.50). Coffee alternatives include Hot Chocolate ($2.50-$3.50) and Chai Tea ($3-$4). The shop sells a variety of gourmet chocolates in flavors like Dark Chocolate Caramel Marshmallow and White Chocolate Cherry Almond Bark. There’s also a selection of cookies, biscotti and other sweets.
“Our gift baskets vary in price. With a pre-order we can do a custom basket,” Cooper said. “We have a partner who has made the baskets for us for 15 years now. They typically range from $35 to $75. I’ve had orders for baskets as high as $150 to $200. We can include coffee, cocoa, cookies, boxed chocolates and a number of gourmet cookie items. We also sell a lot of popcorn this time of year, which my husband makes in-house. We now have three flavors: caramel corn, cinnamon caramel corn and kettle corn.”
The shop also sells Harney & Sons tea out of New York.
“It’s an excellent brand, and it’s always a good selection,” she said.
The Old Village Roaster is located at 919 4th Ave. in Huntington, next to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. It is open from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays in December through Christmas. It is closed Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For special orders and carry-out information, call 304-697-1944.