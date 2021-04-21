LOGAN — Southern Coalition for the Arts has brought theatre into homes around the county through a virtual show.
“Alice in Cyberland” and “Virtually Ever After” were performed and recorded completely online by local talent and is available to stream until April 24.
Artistic director Rachel Noe-Maynard said it was a unique undertaking for the company.
“Even though we’ve encountered quite a few new struggles dealing with virtual theatre, we found it to be an exciting and therapeutic way to be together after such a long, stressful year,” Noe-Maynard said.
“The actors have worked diligently to overcome obstacles like internet issues, lighting and device problems, dealing with costumes and makeup at home — and still managed to put on a stellar production. We’ve really had a blast, and the show is such a good time!”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Coalition for the Arts has had to find ways to adapt in order to stay afloat.
“Performing artists are hurting,” Noe-Maynard said. “While sports kept on, our theatre kids were left without any activities. This is one way we can offer opportunities for after-school activities while keeping everyone safe during this scary time. We hope to offer more virtual arts opportunities in the near future. The $10 donation to purchase the show link is vital for our company right now.”
To learn more, visit facebook.com/theartswv.