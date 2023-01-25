A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby from the American Pickers TV show on the History Channel. Collectors interested in being considered should reach out to producers by phone at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Collectors should include their full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.
The American Pickers TV show from the History Channel will return to West Virginia in March.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Producers are looking for interesting people with fascinating items and lots of them to be in the show.
Note that the Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
The show is still taking the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state. It previously visited the Mountain State in April of 2021 and in May of 2017.