FLORENCE, Ala. — It’s not the typical response one gets when asking their daughter how she wants to celebrate her 17th birthday, but high school junior Whitney Williams was ready with the answer.

“I want to go gator hunting,” Williams said, recalling the answer she gave when her parents, Chris and Tammie Williams, posed the question.

