SUTTON — Beach users at Sutton Lake, in Braxton County, will be required to pay day use fees starting next May, the same as boaters accessing the boat launch ramps, the Army Corps of Engineers said.
Automated fee machines are being installed in the Bee Run and South Abutment Areas, the agency said in a news release. The day use fee is $5. Once a fee is paid, it is good for all day use areas that day. Only credit card payments are accepted.
Customers with annual passes, senior passes, access passes or America the Beautiful passes do not have to stop at the fee machines. Passes must be displayed in the vehicle dash and visible from the outside.
Annual day use passes are available at the fee machines for $40, and customers must take the receipt to the Sutton Lake Office in Sutton or the Gerald R. Freeman Campground Entrance Station to exchange it for a pass.
The fee machines are located to help ease traffic congestion at the boat ramps, swimming beach and parking areas, the release said.