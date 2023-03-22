CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said this week that he might call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to address a staffing crisis in the state’s jails and prisons.
Although lawmakers say one-third of the state’s correctional positions are unfilled — with a particular problem in the Eastern Panhandle, where workers can cross state lines and make more money — the 2023 regular legislative session came and went with no major steps taken to mitigate the problem.
“As soon as I can get some level of green light that there’ll be a level of success, I’ll call us back in, and I’m not going to quit trying,” Justice said in a briefing earlier this week. “This is too serious of an issue to think that we can continue to kick the can down the road and it will be OK. It’s not going to be OK.”
The starting salary for a Correctional Officer 1 is $26,333, while a Correctional Officer 4 makes $30,500 starting pay, according to open positions being advertised by the government Thursday.
“You can’t blame people who go right across the border,” Justice said. “You can’t blame people for taking a job that’s going to make $44,000 to $55,000.”
Early in the regular session, the House of Delegates’ Jails and Prisons Committee added a $10,000 pay increase for correctional officers to House Bill 2879, which already included a $6,000 retention bonus for all Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees who had at least three years of service.
However, the amended bill never made it to the House floor.
“I don’t know why in the world we think it’s just going to go away,” the governor said. “We’ve got to get it solved. That’s all there is to it.”
Lawmakers on the Jail and Prisons Committee, such as Minority Chairman Joey Garcia, D-Marion, couldn’t agree more.
“I think it is imperative we do something as soon as possible, and if that means a special session, that’s what we need to do,” Garcia said. “I was disappointed that we didn’t come to any solution during the session, even though we talked about it from day one.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, also a member of the House Jails and Prisons Committee, said he was disappointed that the ongoing problems in the prisons and jails didn’t seem to be a priority.
“The staffing shortages in our jails and correctional facilities have reached crisis level. We knew this going into the session,” Pushkin said. “This needed to be a priority, and it clearly was not. Instead, the Republican supermajority prioritized a tax break for the wealthiest West Virginians and a pay raise for themselves, all while raising PEIA premiums for state workers, which will only exacerbate the staffing shortages we now face.”
During this week’s briefing, Justice also expressed frustration that corrections personnel pay wasn’t addressed by the Legislature, particularly in areas where jails and prisons are losing employees to jobs across state lines.
“We all know there are areas of this state where the cost of living is through the roof. We’re struggling like crazy to be able to hire correctional officers and fill those vacancies,” Justice said. “We’ve just got to figure this out. That’s all there is to it.”
But addressing the problem with a locality pay increase won’t be enough, Garcia said. The last significant increase in corrections pay was in 2017, when the Legislature approved $2,000 a year over three years, he said.
The state needs to make another major investment in its corrections personnel, and it should include counselors and other staff members, Garcia said.
“When people are making the same amount of money to go work at a Sheetz, I know which one they’re going to choose,” Garcia said. “There are jobs where you can make the same amount of money and people aren’t yelling at you and threatening to go after your family.”
The staffing shortage prompted Justice last year to activate the West Virginia Army National Guard to provide assistance. On Wednesday, the governor said he is willing to consider any options.
“I’ve tried now for two years, and I don’t know why we can’t get something across the finish lines, whether we do it across the board or whether we do it as locality pay,” Justice said. “I’m not wanting to cast stones back at the Legislature, but we’ve got to get off the bubble here.”
While concern continues to mount over staffing shortages, a group of West Virginians, supported by a national grassroots activist organization, is calling for a federal Department of Justice investigation into inmate deaths in the state’s prisons and jails.
“The fact that we’ve had these deaths, that is unacceptable,” Garcia said.
Family members of people who have died while in the state’s custody have joined with the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
“A jail sentence should not be a death sentence,” said the Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign. “Too many low-income, multiracial West Virginians have died under the watch of a state jail system plagued by harsh conditions, including staffing shortages.”
The group hosted news events during the legislative session, including one at the state Capitol, where its members presented Justice with a demand for action.
“We cannot be silent as more than 100 people have died in West Virginia jails over the last 10 years, including 14 at [the] Southern Regional Jail in the last year alone,” Barber said. “That’s why we are demanding that the United States Department of Justice conduct a full civil rights investigation into conditions of West Virginia’s jails. The families of those who passed have countless questions which continue to go unanswered, making their loss even more difficult to bear. We will continue to push for justice, and we will not let these grieving families stand alone.”
The most recently reported death occurred earlier this month at the Southern Regional Jail, where, according to the Poor People’s campaign, there have been 13 other deaths in the past year. The group said there have been 113 deaths in the state’s prisons and jails in the past decade.