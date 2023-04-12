Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) card sent to families of eligible children is shown in 2020.

 Photo illustration by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — The federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending, and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a final summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) for eligible students in West Virginia.

Eligible students are those who attended a West Virginia school that participates in the National School Lunch Program, were actively enrolled in the 2022-23 school year on May 15, 2023, and qualify for free or reduced-price meals. All students who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school and receive free or reduced-priced meals also qualify for P-EBT.

