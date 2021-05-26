HUNTINGTON — A summer concert series at Pullman Square can be a great reason to get out of the house.
The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series, presented by iHeart Radio, will begin June 3. Free concerts will be held on Thursdays throughout the summer from 6 to 9 p.m.
“We’ve got a really good lineup. We are super excited about that,” said Judy Eaton, iHeart Radio promotions director.
The lineup includes a variety of music. Eaton said Rick Huckaby, scheduled for July 29, is always a huge favorite. Three members of El Dorodo have performed as part of Tyler Childers’ band, she added.
Many acts are local or have local ties. Jamie Baxter and Paul Pace, who are set to perform on July 22, are from the Huntington area but now live in Nashville.
“I really think people are ready to get out,” Eaton said. The concert series announcement comes as vaccines against the coronavirus are available and people stayed at home to socially distance throughout the pandemic. Eaton said organizers plan to follow guidelines.
“We are so thrilled to be able to bring so much quality local talent to the Tri-State each week,” Huntington iHeart Market President Tracey Baumgard said in a press release. “We’d also like to thank Bill Dargusch at Pullman Square and all of our sponsors for the opportunity to produce and promote this great event.”
Here’s a look at the lineup and concert dates:
- June 3: Chase Jobe/El Dorodo
- June 10: My Only Cab Ride
- June 17: Corduroy Brown/Jeremy McComb
- June 24: Carter Miller/Short & Company
- July 1: City Heat
- July 8: Shelby Lore
- July 15: Ultra Sound
- July 22: Jamie Baxter & Paul Pace
- July 29: Billy Drysdale/Rick Huckaby
- Aug. 5: Souls of the Wounded
- Aug. 12: 4th Wish
- Aug. 19: A Little Bit More
- Aug. 26: Barry Frazee
- Sept. 2: Jason Mays Band
- Sept. 9: The Whipps