Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

0621_campus_19
Buy Now

The Campus Christian Center at Marshall University in Huntington, is home to four campus ministries.

 File photo | HD Media

WILMORE, Ky. — A revival broke out at Asbury University on Feb. 8 during a regularly scheduled chapel service. The event lasted through Feb. 23 when it was closed down and sent to other churches. It garnered attention from around the world and people traveled from as far as Singapore to attend.

The crowd became so large, it ended up expanding to four other facilities in the town.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings