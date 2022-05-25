HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Board of Governors Vice Chairman H. Toney Stroud has been appointed to serve as the next general counsel for the university following a national search.
Stroud’s appointment comes after Layton Cottrill announced his retirement from the position after working at the university for 33 years.
Stroud has served on the board since 2018 and will resign to take the new role, which starts June 20. Leah Payne, communications director for the university, said Stroud’s last board meeting will be June 16.
West Virginia State Code says 13 of Marshall’s 16 board members — including Stroud — are to be selected by the West Virginia governor by and with the advice and consent of the Senate. Payne said if requested, the university will provide names of potential new members to the Governor’s Office.
The chief legal officer advises senior administrators, faculty and staff, while also walking the institution’s Board of Governors through a range of legal and strategic matters. He will report directly to President Brad D. Smith and serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet.
Smith said Stroud’s knowledge of the state’s legal system and familiarity with policy makers, as well as his leadership within the community, put Stroud at the top of the list in a national search.
“As a first-generation college student himself, he also has a sincere passion for higher education and the impact it can have on a person’s life,” Smith said. “I look forward to him joining our team.”
Stroud said Marshall University has always held a special place in his heart and the ability to work for it under Smith is a dream come true.
“I want to thank President Smith for his trust in me and look forward to being a part of his leadership team as we work toward implementing his vision for Marshall,” he said. “I have some big shoes to fill with the retirement of Layton Cottrill and thank him for his leadership and service to Marshall University for the past 33 years.”
Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said Stroud will be missed on the board.
“The Board of Governors has been extremely fortunate to have Toney’s service for the past four years,” he said. “While his leadership on the board will be hard to replace, I’m thrilled the university will now get the full-time benefit of his counsel. He understands the opportunities that lie ahead for Marshall and is the perfect choice for this important role.”
Stroud is an assistant vice president at Encova Insurance and previously worked for Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston and Columbus, Ohio. Stroud has also served for nearly a decade as an adjunct faculty member in Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, teaching an upper-division workers’ compensation course.
Stroud earned his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marshall.
He is an avid runner, having completed more than 30 marathons. He, his wife, Cassie, and their two daughters live in Ona.