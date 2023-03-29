Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Tucked away along Buffalo Creek Road in Huntington is a tiny home village, a greenhouse and a picnic area for local youth transitioning out of the foster care system.

The village was created by Stepping Stones Inc., a child welfare and behavioral health provider, along with multiple community partners such as Wayne County Schools, Green Bronx Machine and Newman’s Own Foundation.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Recommended for you