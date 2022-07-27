Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences is the recipient of a $25,000 promise from a local steel business in support of the college’s co-op program.
The university announced earlier this week Steel of West Virginia Inc. has pledged $25,000 over two years to the program, which was created and designed to connect students and employers by providing students with paid, full-time work experiences that support the educational process.
As co-op participants, students take a leave of absence from the classroom to focus on gaining real-world experience with an industry partner.
Tanner Drown, coordinator of the co-op program, said Steel of West Virginia provides invaluable experience to the students.
“Having such a great opportunity right in our backyard allows students to work part time while taking classes during the semesters and switch to full time over summer,” he said. “This allows students to partially cover costs of housing and tuition with their income as well.”
David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, said Steel of West Virginia’s commitment to the university and program is not new.
“They have been hiring Marshall students as interns and employees for years,” he said. “This new support that is being provided to support cooperative education in the college is a welcome addition to the support we already enjoy.”
Chuck Abbott, vice president and general manager of Steel of West Virginia, said he was excited for the potential the donation can bring.
“As a former co-op engineering graduate, I understand the value of a work/study program to the student and to prospective employers,” he said.
Based in Huntington near the Marshall University campus, Steel of West Virginia Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Dynamics Inc., the parent company of SWVA Inc., SWVA Kentucky LLC, Marshall Steel Inc. and Steel Ventures Inc.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.