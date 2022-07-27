Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Production employee Dwayne Hightower cuts solar beams to length in the Steel of West Virginia fabrication department in Huntington in this June 17, 2021, file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences is the recipient of a $25,000 promise from a local steel business in support of the college’s co-op program.

The university announced earlier this week Steel of West Virginia Inc. has pledged $25,000 over two years to the program, which was created and designed to connect students and employers by providing students with paid, full-time work experiences that support the educational process.

