SWEET SPRINGS, W.Va. — As Leah Trent completed the prelude to the hymn “Hail Holy Queen” on a reed organ in the choir loft, 35 people standing at the pews below added their voices to the melody, filling West Virginia’s oldest standing Catholic church with sound.
Last week’s celebration of the Mass of the Feast of the Assumption and an accompanying ice cream social are an annual tradition dating to the mid-19th Century at St. John’s Catholic Chapel in this Monroe County farming community.
Precisely when the two-story brick Greek revival-style chapel was completed is uncertain. Diocesan records indicate the church was planned as early as 1848, under construction, with a priest in residence and performing baptisms, in 1853 and completed by 1859. The 1991 nomination form for listing the site on the National Register of Historic Places states the chapel was “constructed sometime between 1853 and 1859, most probably the earlier date.”
At any rate, the church was built prior to 1860, when the state’s next-oldest still-standing Catholic church, St. Joseph’s in Martinsburg, was completed.
Letitia Floyd Lewis, the Catholic wife of William Lynn Lewis, whose grandfather developed the nearby Sweet Springs Spa in the late 1700s, was the driving force behind planning and financing the chapel’s creation. The bulk of construction work was done by enslaved laborers.
The eldest daughter of Virginia Gov. John Floyd, Letitia Floyd joined the Catholic Church in 1832 at age 18, during her father’s second year as the state’s chief executive. In an era in which anti-Catholic prejudices ran strong in the region, Letitia Floyd’s conversion “caused a sensation throughout the state, owing to her prominence,” according to one account of the event. But in the years that followed, two sisters, three brothers and her mother followed suit.
Before becoming governor, Floyd represented Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1817 to 1829, and while in Washington, enrolled two of his sons in a Catholic secondary school. As governor, he and his family more than occasionally attended services at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Richmond.
Though Floyd never converted to Catholicism, his wife became an advocate for Catholic settlement of western Virginia later in life and eventually followed in her children’s footsteps and was baptized in 1853, one year before her death.
St. John’s Catholic Chapel was built on the opposite side of the former Greenbrier-Lynchburg Toll Road, now W.Va. 3, from Lynnside, the large red brick manor house that served as the headquarters for the farm operated by William Lynn Lewis. Built in 1845, the two-story mansion took shape on the site of a stone house that had served as the Lewis family’s home since the late 1700s.
Lewis’s grandfather, William Lewis, an officer during the Revolutionary War, was a brother of Lewisburg founder Andrew Lewis, who led the Virginia militia forces that defeated Chief Cornstalk and an army of Shawnee and Mingo warriors in the 1774 Battle of Point Pleasant. William Lewis was also the visionary who planned and developed the nearby mineral water springs at the head of the Sweet Springs Valley into a major resort.
The Lewis family operated a spa at the mineral water springs for more than 50 years, starting with log cabin accommodations in the 1790s. Over the decades, the resort was upgraded to include a 90,000 square foot brick hotel that attracted former presidents, members of Congress, diplomats and captains of industry from Washington and points south.
After Letitia Floyd’s marriage to William Lynn Lewis in 1837. the couple lived for a few years near Columbia, South Carolina, before settling at Lynnside in Sweet Springs in the 1840s.
For movers and shakers in the lowlands to the east who sought an escape from the summer heat, “Sweet Springs was the place to be in August,” said Mike Williams, financial secretary of the Greenbrier Valley council of Knights of Columbus, who helped organize Monday’s event. “Governor Floyd and his wife would visit Sweet Springs and entertain friends here every year.”
During one such visit in August 1837, three years after his tenure as governor ended, Floyd took ill and died. He is buried next to his wife and near his daughter and son-in-law in the Lewis family’s hilltop cemetery behind the Lynnside mansion.
Diocesan records indicate that the Rev. J.H. Walters was the first resident priest at St. John’s Chapel, beginning his work there in 1854 and continuing through 1868, officiating at as many as 174 baptisms a year, in addition to numerous weddings, funerals and church services.
While based at the Sweet Springs church, Walters visited Catholic communities in White Sulphur Springs, Union and Lewisburg in the Greenbrier Valley and traveled as far as Charleston, Grafton and Fairmont to celebrate Mass.
Meanwhile, Bishop John McGill of the Diocese of Richmond, traveled to St. John’s Chapel to officiate at the wedding of William and Letitia Lewis’s daughter Susan in 1858 and in the following year, Bishop Richard Whelan of the Diocese of Wheeling traveled to Sweet Springs to preside at the wedding of a second daughter, Letty.
Among those baptized at the church in 1862 were three soldiers from the 22nd Virginia Infantry, a Confederate regiment composed mainly of enlistees from the Kanawha Valley.
While St. John’s Chapel was unscathed during the Civil War, nearby Lynnside manor was ransacked by Union troops in 1864 due to the fact that Letitia Floyd Lewis’s brother was Confederate Gen. John Buchanan Floyd.
Like his father, Floyd was a former Virginia governor, serving from 1849 to 1852, before being named U.S. secretary of war by President James Buchanan in 1857. He resigned in 1860 as the outbreak of civil war became apparent.
The church continued to thrive in the years immediately following the end of the Civil War, but by the 1870s, the wave of Irish immigration to the area began to ebb and the resort at Sweet Springs, like many other “healing waters” spas in the region that lacked rail access, began to fall out of fashion.
In 1875, church records indicate baptisms performed at St. John’s Chapel or in nearby communities served by its priest totaled just 14, compared to 174 in 1860. The church entered a long period of decline hastened by the resort’s bankruptcy in 1930, its conversion to a state-owned geriatric home (which operated from 1947 to 1991) and a fire that gutted the Lynwood mansion in 1933.
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston acquired the church from Lewis descendant Lynn Spellman for $1 in 1977 and began a restoration project that included removing a false ceiling, repairing the walls of the church’s sacristies, replacing the roof and sealing the original stained glass windows.
When the work was completed, a rededication ceremony for the church was held in 1983. The church became a chapel for St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs, which hosted Saturday night Masses in the historic building for a number of years. In recent years, the annual Mass of the Feast of the Assumption and the ice cream social that follows became the only regularly scheduled service held at St. John’s.
The event starts at 6 p.m. every Aug. 15, with tours of the church available before the service.
“We’ve had 100 or more people take part, depending mainly on the weather,” Williams said. An afternoon of rain and thunderstorms preceded Monday’s event.
Williams, who guided the pre-service tours on Monday, pointed out that the solid wood pews inside the chapel are the same benches that seated members of the Lewis and Floyd families nearly 170 years ago. Some pews still bear tags with the names of the families that regularly occupied them during the church’s heyday, including the Lewis, Woodville, Murphy and Miller families.
During initial restoration work in the 1970s, workers uncovered the original stencils decorating the interior walls of the church, which were later retraced and restored. When wall treatments in a pair of second-floor sacristies were removed, graffiti left by children who studied catechism there was exposed and remains easily visible.
Williams pointed out the church’s original confessional booth, with one screened side panel and an open front.
“If the priest was hard of hearing, everyone in church could hear your sins,” he said.
Monday’s event drew visitors from neighboring counties in Virginia and West Virginia and from points as distant as Shepherdstown.
The Rev. James Conyers, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo in White Sulphur Springs and St. Catherine of Siena in Ronceverte, officiated.