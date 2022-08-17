Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education approved Wednesday transferring the state schools superintendent to instead lead the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch requested the transfer in a letter to state school board members Friday. Burch’s salary will drop from $230,000 annually to about $142,000.

