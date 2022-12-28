Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia officials are closing the time window for proposals to build a campground in the mountains of the Eastern Panhandle.

The West Virginia Purchasing Division has been soliciting bids on behalf of the Division of Natural Resources to set up a contract for constructing a campground at Lost River State Park in Hardy County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

