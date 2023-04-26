Young Thundering Herd member Roger Hillis, left, and Marshall University Student Body President Walker Tatum lead a "We Are Marshall" chant during the annual Spring Fountain Ceremony on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Roger Hillis had a story that few can tell.
Hillis, a member of the Young Thundering Herd football team that took the field following the plane crash of 1970, was one of the few players who received a full-ride scholarship to Marshall University and played all four years in the green and white.
On Saturday, he recounted the memories of his playing days and helped usher in yet another season of rebirth for the university as the keynote speaker at the Spring Fountain Ceremony in which the centerpiece of the Memorial Student Center Plaza is turned back on after being dormant all winter.
Following the fountain ceremony, many made their way to Joan C. Edwards football stadium for the annual Green and White game, which caps the spring practice period for the football team.