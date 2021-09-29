Just slightly behind the reintroduction of all things pumpkin spice, the Halloween season is upon us.
While it’s perfectly fine to sit home this year with a big bucket of popcorn on your lap and stream your favorite scary movies, there are plenty of things to go see and do.
A thought: If you set out to see some spooky places over the next few weeks, consider masking up. Not only does mask-wearing help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but it’s also traditional during the Halloween season.
Point Pleasant, the Mothman and the curse
The surge in COVID-19 cases led organizers of the Mothman Festival to call off this year’s festivities. But you can still make the drive to Point Pleasant, West Virginia, to get your picture with the statue of (arguably) West Virginia’s best-known cryptid.
The picture will cost you nothing, but access to the Mothman Museum to get the full story is $4.50 for adults.
For hours and information, visit mothmanmuseum.com.
You can also visit nearby Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, where the murdered Chief Cornstalk was buried.
Legend has it that Cornstalk, knowing his death was at hand, cursed the area, and some say the Mothman was part of that curse.
The many monsters of Sutton
West Virginia is home to a growing number of legendary monsters, among them the Flatwoods Monster, also known as the Braxton County Monster, which is alleged to have been a strange visitor from another world.
That’s been a legend for years — with a museum and gift shop located on Main Street in Sutton.
Lately, the town has added the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, which celebrates and exhibits some of the area’s connection to what is a national obsession.
There’s also the Haymond House, a reportedly haunted house, just across the bridge and overlooking the town.
The owners offer tours, but don’t actually live on the premises. For information about the tour or upcoming events, call 304-651-1729 or visit them on Facebook.
Flatwoods Monster Museum, call 304-765-6533 or Facebook.
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, call 717-228-7524 or Facebook.
The horror of history — part one
Few places in West Virginia have as dark or as violent a history at the former State Penitentiary in Moundsville. Hundreds of men died within the rugged stone walls of the institution, only some of them by the hand of the state.
Located across the street from a Native American burial ground, the old penitentiary cuts an ominous shape in the landscape and the place is full of stories, some of which you can hear on a tour.
Come for the history or go look for a ghost.
For rates and information, visit wvpentours.com.
The horror of history — part two
The history of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is complicated. Built with the intention to heal and help, the facility suffered over the years because of neglect and bad decision-making.
The story of the place is also the story of how mental illness was viewed and treated through most of the 20th century. Cutting-edge then is considered barbarous or cruel now. It is a creepy-looking place inside and out.
Tours and ghost hunts are available. For more information, visit trans-alleghenylunaticasylum.com.
The Philippi Mummies
The Philippi Mummies at the Barbour County Museum in Philippi, West Virginia, have been an area attraction for generations.
In 1888, two patients from the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum agreed to be embalmed by an amateur chemist upon their deaths, and the two have been a sideshow attraction almost ever since, traveling with P.T. Barnum and other traveling shows before eventually returning to Barbour County.
The museum also features some local history and a new statue of the Addams Family’s “Lurch,” as portrayed by Ted Cassiday, an actor who grew up in Barbour County.
For more information, visit philippi.org or find them on Facebook.
Haunted houses and trails
Many of the area’s haunted houses and haunted trails are back.
Here’s a list of a few of the better-known haunts that are operating through Halloween in 2021.
- Fear on the Farm (Winfield), fearonthefarmwv.com
- The Haunted Majestic (Huntington), Hauntedmajestic.com
- Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs (Daniels), frightnightswv.com
- Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm (Lewisburg), millersnightmare.com
Take a walk on the wild side
City ghost tours have been a regular feature of southern cities like New Orleans for generations, but West Virginia has a few, too — including a new one in Charleston.
- Charleston Ghost Tour (charlestonghosttourcompany.com)
- Charles Town Ghost Tours (charlestownghosttours.com)
- Ghost Tour of Harper’s Ferry (obejoyfull.com)
- Shepherdstown Mystery Walks Ghost Tours (shepherdstownmysterywalks.com)
You scream, I scream, we all scream …
Spooky is a relative term when it comes to ice cream. It may be outright terrifying if you’re lactose intolerant, but if you’re up for a little thrill with your chill, check out I Scream Sundae in Ripley.
The dining area is decked out for Halloween year-round, and the staff makes over-the-top ice cream creations that are shout-outs to B-grade and better sci-fi and horror films and television.
I Scream Sundae, 516 W. Main St., Ripley, West Virginia. Call 304-532-4230. See their menu on Facebook.
Get lost
One of Milton’s most attended seasonal attractions, the corn maze at Cooper Farm has been around for right at 20 years, delighting and frustrating anyone willing to get lost among the ears.
The attraction has a spooky side, too. You can visit during the day and work your way through, or you can come by at dusk on some evenings for their haunted maze and let them add a little fright into your night.
For rates and schedule, visit cooperfamilyfarms.net or find them on Facebook.
For the kids and the kids at heart
Gritt’s Fun Farm is more for the younger kids, who may not appreciate being chased through the corn by someone with a hatchet (or for adults who don’t really run).
The farm has several mazes of differing levels of difficulty, a tire mountain to climb, a tricycle track and pumpkin bowling.
For hours, rates and information, visit grittsfarm.com.
Trick-or-Treat days/times
Barboursville: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Cabell County: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Huntington: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Milton: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30