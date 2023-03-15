Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON— Seventeen members of Marshall University’s Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team recently traveled to Tokyo to compete in an International Forensic Association Tournament.

Almost four years after having then-member Hunter Barclay place first in persuasive speaking during a competition in Berlin, Germany, 17 members of the current Thundering Word team and several Thundering Word staff members departed from Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday for Tokyo.

