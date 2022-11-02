NOV. 3
Local Writers Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Logan Area Public Library.
Free Eye Screening, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare, Chattaroy. Hosted by Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare and WVU Eye Institute. Walk-ins welcome. Exams available for all ages.
NOV. 5
Overnight Ghost Hunt with guest Daryl Marston, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Old Hospital On College Hill, Williamson. Tickets, $90-$129 at https://www.thriller.events/tickets/the-old-hospital-on-college-hill-236869.
Brayden Williamson, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Coalfield Jamboree, 308 Main St., Logan.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
The Nathan Rumble, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Madison Civic Center. Hosted by ASW. Tickets are available via PayPal.
Winterfest Pageant, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Lincoln County High School, Hamlin. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1063421027871052/.
Harvest Dinner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Starters Sports Bar & Grill, Williamson. Williamson Farmers Market will provide local ingredients for a four-course meal. Tickets are $25 and can be picked up at Starters Grill.
Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $45 at https://us.patronbase.com/_AppalachianCenterForTheArts/Productions/65/Performances.
NOV. 5, 6, 13
ASEP coaching class, Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6, and Sunday, Nov. 13, Huntington High School. For those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
NOV. 5-13
”Greater Tuna,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; 3 p.m.. Sunday, Nov. 13, Boone Heritage Center, next to the Coal Museum, 347 Main St., Madison. Presented by the Appalachian Community Theater. Tickets, $10, available only at the door. Capacity is 100 people. Doors open a half hour before the show.
NOV. 6
Jelly Roll, 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
Annual Veterans Program, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Gospel Center Tabernacle on Riverside Drive in West Madison. The display will include military items going back to World War I. For more information, email Jack Miller at jmiller@griffith.cpa.
NOV. 7
Second annual Women’s Wellness Event, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, the former Legion building on 2nd Avenue, Williamson. Free event will feature screenings, education, dinner and prizes. To register, call Amy Hannah at 304-235-5607. Sponsored by Williamson Health & Wellness Center.
NOV. 10
Monthly Paint Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, McCoy Station Restaurant and Bar, Logan. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts. Cost, $45 at https://buytickets.at/stationcreations.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day Parade, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Park, Logan. Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park. Free spaghetti dinner follows at Logan Middle School courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Logan County and Logan County Commission. Veterans housing groundbreaking at 2 p.m., corner of Hudgin and Hinchman streets.
NOV. 12
Southern Harvest 24 Hour Endurance Challenge, 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 1603 Armory Drive, Williamson. Register at https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=94302.
Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Madison Civic Center. Hosted by Rev Up Madison.
NOV. 12-13
Southern Harvest Half Marathon, 5k, 1.6 mile walk and 24-hour Endurance Challenge, Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 12-13, Southern WV Community and Technical College, Williamson. Half, 5k, 1.6 mi sign up at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/68883. 24-hour Endurance Challenge sign up at https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=94302. Hosted by Tug Valley Road Runners Club.
NOV. 14
Logan County Genealogical Society Meeting, 4 p.m. the second Monday of every month, Logan Public Library. You do not have to be a member to attend, and a large genealogical library is available.
NOV. 18
Warrant, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky.
DEC. 1
Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Chapmanville. The parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, music, games and Santa & Mrs. Claus at Tracy Vickers Community Center after the parade until 9:30 p.m. To register for the parade, call Stacy Bell, TVCC director at 304-784-1683 or 740-855-4582.
DEC. 2
Murder & Merriment: Holly Jolly Homicide, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, , Ky. Tickets, $40.
DEC. 3
Old Hospital On College Hill Ghost Hunt, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, to 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Old Hospital on College Hill, Williamson. Cost, $109. Visit https://www.hauntedrooms.com/west-virginia/ghost-hunts/old-college-hill-hospital-williamson-wv.
New Line Cagefighting 10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Harts Community Center. Visit www.newlinecagefighting.com.
Nighttime Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Scott High School. Call Crystal Cook at 304-688-2339 to be added to the lineup.
David Prince, the Laid Back Country Picker, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 Guys Pizza & Brew, Williamson.
DEC. 3-4
Christmas benefit concert “A Very Southern Christmas,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Southern WV Community & Technical College Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature local talent and a choir made up of Southern students, staff and members of the community. Auditions for the choir are open to students, staff, and the entire community. Proceeds benefit new lighting for the theater.
DEC. 8
Monthly Paint Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, McCoy Station Restaurant and Bar, Logan. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts. Cost, $45 at https://buytickets.at/stationcreations.
DEC. 9-18
”Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, , Kentucky.
DEC. 10
Cocomelon LIVE JJ’s Journey, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $30-$75.
DEC. 31
Noah Thompson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Ky. Tickets, $25-$55.