This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
DEC. 1
Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Chapmanville. The parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. There will be hot chocolate, music, games and Santa & Mrs. Claus at Tracy Vickers Community Center after the parade until 9:30 p.m. To register for the parade, call Stacy Bell, TVCC director at 304-784-1683 or 740-855-4582.
DEC. 2
Murder & Merriment: Holly Jolly Homicide, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets, $40.
Christmas at the Park, Friday, Dec. 2, Kermit Park. To decorate a spot, call City Hall at 304-393-2655. Displays should be set up by Nov. 28. Parade lineup at 5:30 p.m. at the car wash, and the parade kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand underneath the shed from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served also.
Holiday Artisan Celebration, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 325 Stratton. St., Logan. With featured artisan Shelley Stollings. Call 304-752-6020.
DEC. 3
Old Hospital On College Hill Ghost Hunt, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, to 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Old Hospital on College Hill, Williamson. Cost, $109. Visit https://www.hauntedrooms.com/west-virginia/ghost-hunts/old-college-hill-hospital-williamson-wv.
New Line Cagefighting 10, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Harts Community Center. Visit www.newlinecagefighting.com.
Nighttime Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Scott High School. Call Crystal Cook at 304-688-2339 to be added to the lineup.
David Prince, the Laid Back Country Picker, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 Guys Pizza & Brew, Williamson.
Christmas Paint Party with Judy Foxx, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Madison Middle School. Cost, $30 per person which includes the canvas and paint. Light refreshments will be sold. Purchase tickets on PayPal as FRIENDS AND FAMILY to judysanders1989@yahoo.com or call 304-989-1607. Proceeds benefit the Coal Heritage Museum.
Christmas Events in Gilbert, parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Community Meal 4-6 p.m. at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center; 6 p.m. Tree Lighting. To work or donate to the meal, contact Marsha Mounts.
Christmas Community Bazaar, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, South Side Mall, South Williamson, Kentucky. Featuring local vendors and small businesses.
Whitesville annual Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up at 5 p.m.; parade starts at 6 p.m. Santa will hand out treat bags at Heritage Park after the parade. Questions, call Matthew Lively at 304-550-4711.
DEC. 3-4
Christmas benefit concert “A Very Southern Christmas,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Southern WV Community & Technical College Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center, Mount Gay. The concert will feature local talent and a choir made up of Southern students, staff and members of the community. Auditions for the choir are open to students, staff, and the entire community. Proceeds benefit new lighting for the theater.
DEC. 5-7
ASEP coaching class, Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 5-7, Huntington High School. For those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at www.wvssac.org.
DEC. 8
Monthly Paint Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, McCoy Station Restaurant and Bar, Logan. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts. Cost, $45 at https://buytickets.at/stationcreations.
DEC. 9-18
“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, the Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, Kentucky.
DEC. 10
Cocomelon LIVE JJ’s Journey, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets, $30-$75.
Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Matewan. Line up at 5:30 p.m. the PreK-8. Santa will be at the Pavilion after the parade.
DEC. 10-11
Live Drive-Thru Nativity, 6-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11, Mill Creek Church of God, 2391 Mill Creek Road, Chapmanville.
DEC. 16
Landau’s Home for the Holidays Tour, Friday, Dec. 16, Delbarton Opry House. Tickets at landaumurphyjr.com.
DEC. 31
Noah Thompson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets, $25-$55.