Welcome to Kanawha City, the land of smoke and vapor.
Five vape shops and two — soon to be three — medical marijuana dispensaries call that part of Charleston home.
“Vape shop” usually means an establishment that sells either liquid nicotine or THC-infused products — the latter in flower and liquid form — with a concentration of less than 0.3% tetrahyrdrocannabinol, or THC.
Hemp contains CBD, or cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating compound that proponents say helps ease pain. Hemp is of the same species as THC. It can be used to make everything from rope to clothes.
Synthetic THC Delta-8 is manufactured by chemical extraction from hemp-derived CBD and filled with other material. Low-grade THC products depend on high levels of CBD and low levels of THC in hemp.
The particulars aren’t important to Ditty Markham, 76, a former Charleston city councilwoman and Kanawha County Board of Education member. Markham has lived in Kanawha City for decades. She’s not fond of either type of establishment but vape shops seem to raise her ire more than dispensaries.
“I don’t know how many can stay in business,” said Markham. “There doesn’t seem to be enough business for everybody ... I don’t think it looks good to have so many. I’m opposed to vaping, with the medical information we have.”
Some former cigarette smokers say e-cigarettes have helped them at least ratchet back their nicotine consumption, and that they feel better. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges vaping is safer than smoking real cigarettes, owing to the absence of 7,000 chemicals present in regular cigarette smoke.
On the other hand, that same agency confirmed 2,807 cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury and 68 deaths attributed to that condition. Those cases predominantly affect people who modify vaping devices or use black market-modified e-liquids, the CDC says. “This is especially true for vaping products containing THC,” the agency said.
“Vaping products containing THC” compose a gray, synthetic area of compounds such as Delta 8, Delta 10, THC-O acetate and HHC. Their popularity is curious.
Both the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration have issued warnings about Delta-8 use. From January 2021 to February, the FDA received 104 reports of adverse events, including hallucinations, vomiting, tremors, anxiety, dizziness, confusion and loss of consciousness. In roughly that same time period, U.S. poison control centers received 2,363 reports of negative exposure to Delta-8 THC products, 82% involving children.
One testing laboratory found Delta-8 products frequently contained up to 30 unidentified substances, according to the Public Health Law Center.
Mr. Smoke
Mr. Smoke operates at two locations in Kanawha City, at 4100 and 5528 MacCorkle Ave. On Jan. 18, Charleston police cited the 5528 location for selling to underage clientele, along with Smoke City at 3812 MacCorkle Ave. and Tobacco and Pipes at 2809 Seventh Ave.
Medical marijuana dispensaries are tightly regulated by the state Office of Medical Cannabis. No one can enter a dispensary without a state-issued medical cannabis card and the product must meet certain criteria as to composition and purity. Two are in operation in Kanawha City, with a third to follow, according to Green Street dispensary license owner Colby Migicovsky.
Vape shops operate in a gray area. Their low-caliber THC is extracted from the hemp plant and augmented with other chemicals to “create the concentration of delta-8 THC claimed in the marketplace,” according to Johns Hopkins.
The other variations of low-grade, synthetic THC products are similar. They retain a small THC percentage, with molecular variations, but apparently offer enough of a high to attract customers. Delta-8 THC is 50 to 75% as psychoactive as full THC, according to the Public Health Law Center.
In addition, vape shops and other establishments sell kratom, which comes from a South Asian tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family. In 2019, the FDA failed to find it safe or effective in treating any condition.
As of 2018, kratom was a controlled substance in 16 countries. At low doses, it is a stimulant and at higher doses, a sedative. It is sold virtually anywhere, from vape shops to gas stations.
At Mr. Smoke, shopkeeper Nick Ashley is friendly and accommodating. He calls everyone “Brother.” Mr. Smoke is owned by Qusay Imair, who did not return a phone call. The owner of Capital City Vapors at 3711 MacCorkle Ave. also did not return a call.
Mr. Smoke is ideal for the cannabis smoker who has decided he no longer wants the real thing, Ashley said.
“Sometimes as people get older they don’t want to get real high,” Ashley said. “This is much lighter.”
The place is jam-packed with bongs, pipes, liquid THC substitutes and liquid nicotine, among other offerings. It has just about everything but real THC.
“I technically don’t want to say it’s fake,” Ashley said. “It’s found natural in all the plants. But it’s not nearly as strong as medical-grade flower.”
For appearance’s sake
Markham says she is bothered by the bright lights and flashiness often associated with vape shops.
“I guess I miss the days when Kanawha City had high-end stores,” Markham said. “MacCorkle Avenue was attractively decorated at Christmas. Some of it is image.” Markham said she finds the vape shops “gaudy and garish.”
At Big Boy’s Tobacco and Vape, walls are flush with a cornucopia of merchandise. World War I-type gas masks with a bong attached hang on the wall. “Weed City Limit,” says one sign. “Sorry, We’re Stoned,” reads another.
Eleven House of Delegates members have introduced House Bill 2019, which would make Schedule I drugs of Delta-8 and its synthetic cousins. Schedule I drugs are defined as those with high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. Examples include heroin and LSD. Introduced Jan. 11, the bill has yet to move from the Committee on Health and Human Resources.
Kanawha City resident Bill Carter spearheaded an effort to keep vape shops from proliferating any further in Kanawha City. With help from the City Planning Department, he established a barrier zone between vape shops and schools.
A retired physician, Carter’s concentration is on liquid nicotine. He has seen the hazards of cigarette smoking and admits vaping nicotine over the long haul is probably less hazardous.
But he doubts that’s what happens when young people begin vaping illegally. Using the familiar “gateway drug” analogy, he says it’s awfully easy for those young people to begin smoking regular cigarettes once the vaping phase has passed.
As for the look, aesthetics and other features of vape shops, Carter is unfazed.
“I don’t worry about real estate values and all,” he said. “I don’t care how much my house is worth. I guess it’s less money my children will get when I die.”
The original
Any account of Kanawha City stores promoting “lifestyle” products would have to include the original, Budget Tapes and Records. Owned by Priscilla and Dave Pope, Budget has traditionally sold pipes, bongs, screens and the like. It maintains an adult section, complete with sex toys.
In days of yore, Budget took great pains to use the word “tobacco” when selling its smoking accessories. Now it sells Delta-8 and kratom.
Priscilla Pope said it was difficult not to sell products popular in stores all around them. In addition to the smoking accessories, Budget — which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year — also sells both new and used records, CDs and clothes.
“We’re what we’ve always been, a lifestyle emporium,” Pope said.