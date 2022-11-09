Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Social Security Administration has introduced a new online service for residents of West Virginia available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced that residents of West Virginia can use the portal for many replacement Social Security number card requests. This will allow people to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office.

